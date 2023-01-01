Matt Enyedi
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Managing Director, Client Success
Matt Enyedi's deep expertise accelerates organic growth at LPL. He's spearheaded entry into new platforms supporting about $100 billion of assets and launched services that doubled high-net-worth sales. He enjoys all aspects of advising and laid the foundation for regional consulting at LPL.
Latest
Innovation
How to Embrace the Unknown and Pivot Your Business in a Volatile Economy
As the business world faces a period of profound growth and change, here are three suggestions to ensure you continue to evolve to better serve your customers.