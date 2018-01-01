Matt Odell

Bitcoin
How Bitcoin Could Make Voter Fraud and Stolen Elections Impossible
The same technology that makes Bitcoin an alternative currency could be adapted to make elections impervious to cheating at a fraction of the current cost.
Bitcoin
Business Is Eager to Embrace Bitcoin But Regulators Are Not
Retailers worldwide increasingly see Bitcoin as just another payment method but governments are suspicious it is a rival to currency.
Bitcoin
Accepting Bitcoin Payments Increasingly Looks Like Smart Business
The novel new form of payment has advantages for businesses over credit cards for ordinary transactions.