About Matt Ulrich
Matt is a Managing Director and Partner with Profitable Ideas Exchange where he leads a team around peer-to-peer interactions of Chief Tax Officers, Chief Procurement Officers, Chief Information Officers, Chief HR Officers, Supply Chain Executives, Chief Marketing Officers, and Managing Partners.
It's all about being interactive and intimate with clients and understanding their concerns.