Mel Carson is founder of Delightful Communications, a Seattle-based social-media-strategy, digital-PR and personal-branding consulting firm. He is co-author of Pioneers of Digital and speaks about digital marketing and communications at conferences globally. He spent seven years at Microsoft as its digital-marketing evangelist.

5 Ways to Make Your Personal Branding Statement Stand Out
Personal Branding

If you have a LinkedIn account, you have a brand statement. But does it make you easily discoverable and motivate others to connect?
5 min read
3 Crazy-Simple Ways to Make Your Personal Brand Stand Out
Personal Branding

Making a name, and an image, for yourself isn't all that hard. Focus on a few key areas to create a personal brand that stands out -- in a good way -- from all the others.
4 min read
People Want to Know and Like You. Invest in Your Personal Branding Now.
Personal Branding

When potential customers come along, be sure to greet them online in a way that leaves them no alternative but to get behind you and follow along.
6 min read
The Road to Entrepreneurship Is a 10-Year Journey: CEO Success Stories From Silicon Valley
Startup Success Stories

The CEOs of Ustream, BrightEdge and Zuora recently listed three 'crossroads' they had to expertly maneuver, to find that success.
5 min read
5 Tips for Finding and Keeping a Good Mentor
Mentors

Not being afraid to ask is the first hurdle you'll face.
4 min read
4 Alternative Metrics to Evaluate Your PR Campaign's Success
Public Relations

We've moved oh so far since the days of limited information about PR placements.
4 min read
8 Digital Experts Entrepreneurs Can Learn From
Digital Communications

These men and women's strong personal brands act as positive beacons for their companies.
5 min read
Improve Your Content Marketing to Increase Your Business's Reach
Content Marketing

Worried about Google's new algorithm? Consider these five strategies for optimizing mobile and making your content more sociable.
4 min read
5 Ways to Tell If You're Doing Social Media Right
Social Media Metrics

More followers and more fun are just some of the criteria of success.
4 min read
Report Highlights Digital Trends Entrepreneurs Need to Know About in 2015
News and Trends

ComScore's new white paper puts numbers behind the increasingly mobile habits of consumers.
4 min read
4 Questions to Ask When Perfecting Your Personal Brand
Personal Branding

How you show up on social media and in person is as important as your business branding and the two together can make a powerful combination.
4 min read
3 Things Entrepreneurs Must Learn About Digital Marketing and PR
Digital Marketing

Running a lean startup doesn't mean ignoring the essentials of promotion in the online age.
5 min read
The Essential Guide to Creating a Distinctive Personal Brand
Personal Branding

How you present yourself online and what you say or share has the power to leave an indelible impression on anyone you come in contact with.
4 min read
5 Powerful Moves for LinkedIn Mastery
Linkedin

Get a decent head shot, finish your profile summary, update your presence regularly and other insights from a career expert for the social-media platform.
4 min read
3 Short Books to Read to Maximize Your Productivity and Marketing
Books

Check out these small bite-size titles to heighten your business awareness.
4 min read
