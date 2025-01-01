Michael Carbonara
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
CEO and Founder of Ibanera, a digital banking platform bridging traditional finance with Web3 innovation. With decades of fintech and regulatory experience, Michael drove forth strategic growth through partnerships in digital banking, real-time payments, and asset tokenization.
Latest
Science & Technology
Why AI and Blockchain Are About to Transform the Way We Talk About Compliance
Artificial intelligence and blockchain technology will be the new cornerstones driving fintech compliance for growth.