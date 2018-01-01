Mike Fishbein

Mike Fishbein is the founder of Startup College and author of How to Build an Awesome Professional Network. Previously he was part of the founding team of a venture studio and corporate innovation firm. 

Connectors: The 3 Situations It's OK to Make Blind Email Introductions
Networking

There is only a few instances when it is acceptable not to ask both parties if they would like to be introduced to the other person.
4 min read
6 Surprisingly Effective Networking Tactics They Won't Teach You in Business School
Networking

Stop networking like your grandfather, start making connections that matter.
5 min read
The Tricks to Getting 10 Times More Referrals From Your Network
Ready for Anything

Sometimes it's not just what you know, but who you know that makes all the difference in business.
4 min read
The Truth About Networking Events
Networking

Networking events can be either amazing opportunities or a complete waste of your time. For those thinking of attending networking events, here is some advice on getting started, along with other ways you can meet great people.
4 min read
Put Your Best Foot Forward at Conferences and Trade Shows

Our expert advises a reader about the most effective ways to connect with potential partners and clients at big events.
How to Make Networking Suck Less
Marketing

Meeting new people doesn't have to be dry and forced if you don't want it to be.
4 min read
4 Tips on Building Stronger Business Relationships
Marketing

Building up your business network is time consuming but necessary to make your ventures thrive. Here are four ways to create long-lasting business relationships.
3 min read
