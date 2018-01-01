Nathan Chan

Nathan Chan is the publisher of Foundr Magazine, a digital magazine for young, aspiring and novice stage entrepreneurs. He has had the pleasure of interviewing rock star business leaders to find out what it takes to become a successful entrepreneur.

More From Nathan Chan

If You're Not Converting Visitors to Customers, Blame These Common Landing Page Copywriting Mistakes.
Websites

The time and effort you spend on site design and marketing is mostly wasted if you don't get your landing page right.
6 min read
The 7-Point Smart Solopreneuer Social Media Checklist
Social Media Marketing

90 percent of businesses say social media is crucial to their marketing. But the point is, are you doing yours right?
6 min read
3 Types of Effective Digital Ads You Haven't Yet Tried
digital advertising

Reddit? Outbrain? Taboola? Have you considered these yet?
5 min read
3 Things You Should Consider Before Listing Your Products on Amazon
Amazon Prime

Note: Amazon Prime's two-day shipping turnaround is especially popular with customers.
5 min read
4 Ways to Prep Your Business for a Summertime Slowdown
Summer

Swimming? Sailing? S'mores? Who the heck wants to work in the summer? Answer: You do.
5 min read
Instagram Analytics: Which Metrics Really Matter?
Instagram

These key figures can help you measure your reach and make smart moves that engage audiences to interact with your brand.
5 min read
Why Your Startup Content-Marketing Strategy Isn't Working
content marketing strategy

You could fix your company's problems simply by taking a closer look at what you're doing, and figuring out where it's lacking.
6 min read
A Guide to Working With Instagram Influencers: What to Look For
Instagram Marketing

Are sponsored posts disclosed? You work with deceptive influencers at your risk.
5 min read
Turning a Lead into a Customer: a Simple Checklist
Conversion

It's hard to find a good balance between asking leads the right questions and being creepy; still, you've got to try.
9 min read
How to Create a Viral Video Smash Hit
Viral Marketing

If your video can evoke a positive emotion that can be tied back to your brand, you're on the right path.
7 min read
6 Steps to Writing Copy That Actually Converts
Copywriting

Most of the time, the art of exceptional copywriting boils down to understanding how to trigger action and emotion in your readers.
8 min read
Leverage Company Culture to Build a Top-Tier Startup Team
Company Culture

The culture you establish should be different from the perks and benefits you offer as part of compensation.
6 min read
Can You 'Feel' It? How to Use Emotional Decision-Making in Marketing
Marketing

Marketing strategies that don't make us feel anything are boring and forgettable -- two things that you never want your brand to be.
9 min read
A 3-Step Startup Guide to Connecting With Consumers
Communication Strategies

Improve customer relationship and your brand's relationship with them by using these three tips.
7 min read
3 Easy Ways to Increase Your Brand's Engagement on Instagram
Instagram

Don't just show your product pictured against a white background. Get into the wild!
6 min read
