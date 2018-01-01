Nathan Chan

Websites
If You're Not Converting Visitors to Customers, Blame These Common Landing Page Copywriting Mistakes.
The time and effort you spend on site design and marketing is mostly wasted if you don't get your landing page right.
Social Media Marketing
The 7-Point Smart Solopreneuer Social Media Checklist
90 percent of businesses say social media is crucial to their marketing. But the point is, are you doing yours right?
digital advertising
3 Types of Effective Digital Ads You Haven't Yet Tried
Reddit? Outbrain? Taboola? Have you considered these yet?
Amazon Prime
3 Things You Should Consider Before Listing Your Products on Amazon
Note: Amazon Prime's two-day shipping turnaround is especially popular with customers.
Summer
4 Ways to Prep Your Business for a Summertime Slowdown
Swimming? Sailing? S'mores? Who the heck wants to work in the summer? Answer: You do.
Instagram Analytics: Which Metrics Really Matter?
These key figures can help you measure your reach and make smart moves that engage audiences to interact with your brand.
content marketing strategy
Why Your Startup Content-Marketing Strategy Isn't Working
You could fix your company's problems simply by taking a closer look at what you're doing, and figuring out where it's lacking.
Instagram Marketing
A Guide to Working With Instagram Influencers: What to Look For
Are sponsored posts disclosed? You work with deceptive influencers at your risk.
Conversion
Turning a Lead into a Customer: a Simple Checklist
It's hard to find a good balance between asking leads the right questions and being creepy; still, you've got to try.
Viral Marketing
How to Create a Viral Video Smash Hit
If your video can evoke a positive emotion that can be tied back to your brand, you're on the right path.
Copywriting
6 Steps to Writing Copy That Actually Converts
Most of the time, the art of exceptional copywriting boils down to understanding how to trigger action and emotion in your readers.
Company Culture
Leverage Company Culture to Build a Top-Tier Startup Team
The culture you establish should be different from the perks and benefits you offer as part of compensation.
Marketing
Can You 'Feel' It? How to Use Emotional Decision-Making in Marketing
Marketing strategies that don't make us feel anything are boring and forgettable -- two things that you never want your brand to be.
Communication Strategies
A 3-Step Startup Guide to Connecting With Consumers
Improve customer relationship and your brand's relationship with them by using these three tips.
3 Easy Ways to Increase Your Brand's Engagement on Instagram
Don't just show your product pictured against a white background. Get into the wild!