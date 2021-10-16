Signing out of account, Standby...
Noa Matz
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Startup Psychologist | Operating Partner @F2 VC
Noa Matz is a startup psychologist and the operating partner at F2 Venture Capital, an early-stage VC in Tel Aviv. As an expert in founder and startup team dynamics, Matz plays a role in assessing founders during the due diligence process and coaching founders through change for peak performance.
Investment Bias: Get Rid of the Pesky Impediment to Success
Why being able to spot and stop bias it in its tracks is essential to becoming an effective venture capitalist.
