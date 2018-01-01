Noelle C. Nelson

Noelle C. Nelson

Noelle C. Nelson, Ph.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist, trial consultant and the author of 12 books, including her most recent, Got a Bad Boss? Work that Boss to Get What You Want at Work. At the core of Noelle’s books, leadership seminars and consulting practice is the power of appreciation: how to be happier, healthier and more successful at work, at home and in relationships.

More From Noelle C. Nelson

How to Manipulate Your Awful Boss Into Working for You
Bosses

How to Manipulate Your Awful Boss Into Working for You

Managing your boss is easy when you hear screaming as a cry for help and recognize egomania as insecurity.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.