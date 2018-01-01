Noelle C. Nelson, Ph.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist, trial consultant and the author of 12 books, including her most recent, Got a Bad Boss? Work that Boss to Get What You Want at Work. At the core of Noelle’s books, leadership seminars and consulting practice is the power of appreciation: how to be happier, healthier and more successful at work, at home and in relationships.
Bosses
How to Manipulate Your Awful Boss Into Working for You
Managing your boss is easy when you hear screaming as a cry for help and recognize egomania as insecurity.