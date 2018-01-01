Phil Dumontet is the founder and CEO of DASHED, a restaurant delivery service in the Northeast and based out of New York.
Leadership
5 Things 'America's Most Dangerous Underdog' Can Teach Us About Success
The most successful athletes are driven by the desire to accomplish their goals and hit new personal records, something business leaders should also be doing.
Productivity
How This Showering Trick Can Make You More Energized for the Workday
If your goal is to wake up in your morning shower, then you need to make a 90-second tweak in your routine.
Work-Life Balance
6 Apps to Help Reclaim Your Personal Life
Balancing your business and personal life is one of the biggest challenges entrepreneurs face, but it's far from impossible. Here are six apps to get you started.