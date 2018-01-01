Philip Damiano

Business Travel
The Road Warrior's Weapon of Choice: The Tablet Computer
The laptop's reign as the de facto mobile business tool is over. Transform your device into a lean, mean business machine.
Productivity
Warm Up Your Brain Before Work and Other Time Savers
Try these five activities to heighten the productivity of the day ahead. Then optimize the commute home to maximize work-life balance.
Ready for Anything
4 Steps to Stop Soul-Sucking Meetings
Often meetings are unnecessary, extremely boring and not useful to team members. By following these four steps, you can make your meetings productive and worthwhile for your staff.