Prentice Howe

Marketing
'Water Gun Marketing' at SXSW
Just when you thought SXSW lost its edge. Here's some guerrilla marketing for you.
Starting a Business
The Dailies at SXSW, Part Four
SXSW in Austin may be the place to go for networking opportunities, but it's also good for a quick dose of inspiration.
Marketing
The Dailies at SXSW, Part Three
Here's why Mike Rowan, the founder of reputation service RatePoint descended on SXSW.
Marketing
The Dailies at SXSW, Part Two
Talk about a tough slog. SXSW is replete with free rides via Chevy, free food from FedEx and can't miss side parties.
Technology
Creating a Friend-Friendly App
Recco, a new mobile app that offers up your friends recommendations, makes its debut at SXSW.
Entrepreneurs
The Dailies at SXSW, Part One
Can't make it to Austin this week? Here's a sampling of happenings at the Interactive Conference.