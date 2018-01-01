Prentice Howe

Prentice Howe

Guest Writer

More From Prentice Howe

'Water Gun Marketing' at SXSW
Marketing

'Water Gun Marketing' at SXSW

Just when you thought SXSW lost its edge. Here's some guerrilla marketing for you.
The Dailies at SXSW, Part Four
Starting a Business

The Dailies at SXSW, Part Four

SXSW in Austin may be the place to go for networking opportunities, but it's also good for a quick dose of inspiration.
The Dailies at SXSW, Part Three
Marketing

The Dailies at SXSW, Part Three

Here's why Mike Rowan, the founder of reputation service RatePoint descended on SXSW.
The Dailies at SXSW, Part Two
Marketing

The Dailies at SXSW, Part Two

Talk about a tough slog. SXSW is replete with free rides via Chevy, free food from FedEx and can't miss side parties.
Creating a Friend-Friendly App
Technology

Creating a Friend-Friendly App

Recco, a new mobile app that offers up your friends recommendations, makes its debut at SXSW.
The Dailies at SXSW, Part One
Entrepreneurs

The Dailies at SXSW, Part One

Can't make it to Austin this week? Here's a sampling of happenings at the Interactive Conference.
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.