Ricardo Molina

Ricardo Molina is a co-owner of Molina’s Cantina and has worked at the restaurant for 40 years. He is on the board for the Texas Restaurant Association and the former president of the Greater Houston Restaurant Association. He lives in outside of Houston with his wife and two children.

5 Ways Our Restaurant Has Weathered the Labor Shortage and Built A Loyal Staff

Our strategies for creating a unified and motivated team are helping us retain a loyal workforce and get new staff in the door.

