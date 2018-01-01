Ric Kelly

Guest Writer
Leadership Specialist
Ric Kelly is the founder/director of a niche leadership company who, for 25 years, has developed leaders for multinational companies. His new book on leadership and the fourth industrial revolution will be published in November by Palgrave Mcmillan https://www.palgrave.com/us/book/9783319980614

Is Your Boss Controlling You Subtly Without Your Realizing It?

HR might intervene with an overt tyrant, but you're on your own dealing with an insidious manipulator.
You've Listened to Your Gut, Now Answer These 4 Practical Questions About the Product You Think Is so Great

Trust but verify your instinct.
Leaving a Positive Leadership Legacy Is Really About Living Your Values Now

How you will be remembered when you career is done is based entirely on who you help and what you build.
Can Birth Order Determine Success or Failure? Science Says Maybe So.

From personality and IQ to success in work and relationships, birth-order theorists believe your family position influences more aspects of life than you'd like to admit.
3 Aspects of Work-Life-Balance You Won't Find in Company Presentations

Balance means different things to different people.
Creating a Culture of Innovation Starts With the Leader

The leader plays a critical role in creating the right environment for innovation to flourish.
How a Mini-Retirement Brought Meaning to My Life

Stepping away from the corporate rat race can create unimaginable opportunities.
10 Lessons From Daily Life About Making Habits Stick

Better habits start with understanding why we want to change and what we stand to gain.
How Businesses Need to Change Their Leadership Style in a Tumultuous World

Here is how to develope organizational leaders to meet the challenges ahead.
6 Fractious Workplace Habits to Ditch in 2017

Rather than creating New Year's resolutions, focus on New Year's renunciations.
6 Habits That Turn Dreams Into Reality

The secret of turning wishful thinking into a life of action and achievement.
What 5 Classic Psychological Experiments Can Teach Workplace Leaders

Psychological experiments are great resources for understanding certain patterns of human behavior in the workplace.
3 Ways Coercive Leaders Can Change Their Ways

Don't give up hope on your bully boss. Command-and-control leaders can transform knowledge into a sustained behavior.
4 Pre-WWII Leadership Legacies That Are Still Effective

Taking a historical perspective on leadership memes of the last century can inspire us to create a new approach for the this century.
Does the Giant Corporation You Work for Chew You Up and Spit You Out?

The biggest obstacle intrapreneurs face on the corporate ladder is their employer's disinterest in change.
