Richard Pasewark

Richard Pasewark is the CEO of Visible Technologies, a Seattle-based firm focused in advanced social intelligence and engagement for innovative enterprises and agencies around the globe. He has over two decades of experience as a business leader, strategist, and software visionary for industry icons such as Quark, Adobe and EDS.

More From Richard Pasewark

The Secret to Making Customers Passionate About Your Brand
Growth Strategies

Customer engagement doesn't happen overnight, but there are certain steps you can take to ensure you're cultivating a meaningful connection with buyers.
4 min read
