Robert Hatta is a talent partner at Drive Capital, helping portfolio companies build teams. Prior to joining Drive Capital, he was the vice president of talent for JumpStart Ventures, helping to place hundreds of hires into early-stage startups at all levels. His experience also includes senior leadership roles within technology companies, including Apple, Netflix, Virgin Mobile and Tackk.
Leadership Qualities
Why Millennials Are a Perfect Fit for Startups
Members of this generation may take career risks that their parents would never have considered. And new companies can benefit from Generation Y's fast pace.