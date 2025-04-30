Roman Cyganov
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Roman Cyganov, founder and CEO of Antix, is a Top 10 Global Talent (OUTPUT) driving innovation in Web3, AI, and gaming. He co-founded VIVIX and led a successful exit. At Antix, he developed AIGE, creating AI digital humans that transform client engagement in the digital space.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Science & Technology
Deepfake Fraud Is Becoming a Business Risk You Can't Ignore. Here's the Surprising Solution That Puts You Ahead of Threats.
Proactively protect your brand with a strategy that adapts to new threats and legal standards.