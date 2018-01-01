Sam Prochazka

Sam Prochazka

Sam Prochazka is co-founder and CEO of Novosbed.com, a North American mattress company specializing in memory foam bedding products. Prior to Novosbed, Sam, along with identical twin brother Andy Prochazka, co-founded real-estate RealPageMaker, a company that builds real-estate websites, where he continues to serve as company president. 

More From Sam Prochazka

How to Run a Family Business Without Killing Each Other
Family Businesses

How to Run a Family Business Without Killing Each Other

Even though a reported 80 percent of all U.S. enterprises are family run, doesn't mean it is easy. Here are a few pointers on how to get along (and be successful).
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.