Sam Prochazka is co-founder and CEO of Novosbed.com, a North American mattress company specializing in memory foam bedding products. Prior to Novosbed, Sam, along with identical twin brother Andy Prochazka, co-founded real-estate RealPageMaker, a company that builds real-estate websites, where he continues to serve as company president.
Family Businesses
How to Run a Family Business Without Killing Each Other
Even though a reported 80 percent of all U.S. enterprises are family run, doesn't mean it is easy. Here are a few pointers on how to get along (and be successful).