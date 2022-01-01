Signing out of account, Standby...
Sam Tabahriti
Elon Musk Says He's Lost 20 Pounds After Trying Intermittent Fasting and Now Feels Healthier
He recently told Joe Rogan's podcast that he liked "tasty food" and didn't enjoy exercise.
