CEO & Founder of FlexJobs

Sara Sutton is the CEO and founder of FlexJobs, an award-winning, innovative career website for telecommuting, flexible, freelance and part-time job listings, and founder of Remote.co, a one-stop resource for remote teams and companies, and the 1 Million for Work Flexibility initiative. She was named as a Young Global Leader (class of 2014) by the World Economic Forum for her work in technology and the employment fields. Sutton is a graduate of UC Berkeley and currently lives in Boulder, Colo. Sutton is also the creator of The TRaD Works Conference, dedicated to helping companies leverage the benefits of telecommuting, remote and distributed teams.

Survey of the 100 Top Companies for Remote Jobs in 2018 Shows Better Jobs Are Farther From the Office
Businesses that fully integrate telecommuters in their operations find creative ways to get the most value from this unstoppable workplace trend.
Three Ways to Launch (or Become) a Remote Company
Smart companies are designing remote working programs that fit their unique needs.
3 Companies Putting Remote Workers in Surprising Roles.
There are no long geographic limitations on where businesses can find the best talent.
How a Business With No Office Has One of the Best Company Cultures in America
When and where people do their work isn't usually important -- how, why and what they do is.
Managing the Invisible Worker
Business struggles to catch up with the exploding number of remote workers. Developing best practices now will see entrepreneurs ahead of the curve and reaping the benefits.
Office, Schmoffice: How 3 Big-Name Companies Succeed With Remote Working
The option to telecommute at least part time is increasingly a requirement to keeping talented workers from leaving.
5 Lessons Traditional Companies Can Learn From Remote Companies
To make working remotely a success requires improvements to communication and accountability that would benefit any company.
Collaboration Tools of the Most Productive Remote Teams
Teams scattered around time zones and continents rely on communication technology that is no less of a boon in traditional offices.
Lessons From Companies Thriving With 100 Percent Remote Teams
Watching your team is no substitute for motivating them or building a strong company culture.
3 Reasons 'Casual Flex' at Work Doesn't Work
Companies need to seriously consider formalized flexible-work options.
How Telecommuting Reduced Carbon Footprints at Dell, Aetna and Xerox
The three companies report impressive environmental results from telecommuting programs they also tout for employee retention and recruiting.
5 Companies Tell Us How They Retain Their Best Talent
World Travel Holdings, Aetna, Intuit, Kaplan and Fitwall share their secrets.
Lessons Learned From 3 Companies That Have Long Embraced Remote Work
Hiring and managing a workforce without regard for geography poses unique challenges but the advantages are compelling.
How to Create a Formalized Flexible Work Program for Your Company
Employers that don't embrace flexibility in hours and working from home will lose good workers to companies that do.
Why Are Companies Still Avoiding Telecommuting?
A growing body of evidence reveals big benefits to a formalized policy to accommodate, or even encourage, employees working from home.
