Shannon Scott
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Trak Capital
Shannon Scott is a reputable serial entrepreneur, investor and small business growth consultant who possesses the fundamental skills and passion necessary to drive new levels of business success. He has built and sold more than 15 profitable companies over the last 20 years.
Latest
Leadership
How to Set Business Goals That Are Actually Attainable
In the first quarter of a new business year, companies set sky-high goals, but most fall flat. Executives looking to take their businesses in a new direction should follow a proven formula to hit attainable milestones.