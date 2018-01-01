Shaul Kuper

Guest Writer
President and Chief Executive Officer of Destiny Solutions

Shaul Kuper is president and CEO of Destiny Solutions, a company providing business-software solutions for nontraditional divisions of higher-education institutions, including Penn State World Campus, the Stanford Center for Professional Development and eCornell. Destiny Solutions recently released an executive guide.

Purchasing

Complex purchases aren't so much about a product or service as they are about an outcome, a trajectory, a solution or a promise. To gain the right offer from a vendor, ask the right questions and look in the right places.
4 min read
Employee Training

By tapping the expertise of colleges and universities, companies can boost staff skills and productivity and stay ahead of the competition.
4 min read
Vendors

Vendors have unique access and insight. Their perspective is typically available for the price of a friendly conversation.
3 min read
Entrepreneurs

With the ed-tech movement continuing to gain steam, entrepreneurs are jumping on the chance to disrupt an age-old industry. Here are three ways how.
3 min read
