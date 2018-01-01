Siddharth Vedula, Jeffrey York, and Michael Lenox

Siddharth Vedula, Jeffrey York, and Michael Lenox

Guest Writer
Entrepreneurship and Strategy Professors
Sid Vedula, Jeff York and Mike Lenox are professors of entrepreneurship and strategic management at Babson College, the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Virginia respectively. Their research focuses on how entrepreneurs can solve environmental problems and help create new green markets.

The Surprising Advantages Environmental Entrepreneurs Have Over Established Companies
Green Business

Our research suggests that environmental entrepreneurs may differ in important ways from your run of the mill entrepreneurs.
