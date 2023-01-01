Sonya Shorey

Vice-President of Strategy, Marketing and Communications

Sonya Shorey is the vice-president of strategy, marketing and communications at Invest Ottawa and Area X.O, and co-founder of SheBoot, an investment-ready boot camp for women tech and tech-enabled founders. She’s also a World Economic Forum Fellow.

The Only Woman in the Room? That Was Me. Then I Built a Network of Career-Boosting Champions and Everything Changed.

There's an inspirational network of smart women and allies all around us. We just have to be smart about finding them. Here's how.

