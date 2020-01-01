Stephanie Storey

Stephanie Storey

Contributor
Author of "Oil and Marble" and "Raphael, Painter in Rome"

About Stephanie Storey

Stephanie Storey is the author of Oil and Marble, which The New York Times called "tremendously entertaining," and the forthcoming, Raphael, Painter in Rome. She is a TV producer of shows like "Alec Baldwin" on ABC, "Arsenio Hall Show" for CBS, and Emmy-nominated The Writers’ Room for Sundance.

More From Stephanie Storey

10 Ways Producing Television Taught Me to Succeed
Success

10 Ways Producing Television Taught Me to Succeed

Years in the hectic TV trenches taught this best-selling author how to focus and thrive under pressure.
6 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.