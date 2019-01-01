About Susan St. Ledger
Susan St. Ledger is president of worldwide field operations for Splunk, overseeing global sales, customer success and marketing. She has over 25 years of senior leadership in hyper growth technology companies, including Salesforce and Sun Microsystems. St. Ledger started her career in several technical jobs, including her first role out of college as a software engineer at the National Security Agency.
More From Susan St. Ledger
