Taylor Hatmaker

Taylor Hatmaker

Taylor Hatmaker is a technology writer based in Portland, Ore.

More From Taylor Hatmaker

Why I Think Google Glass Is a Game-Changing Device With Mainstream Potential
Technology

Why I Think Google Glass Is a Game-Changing Device With Mainstream Potential

It still faces hurdles, but the computerized glasses have the potential to revolutionize the way we interact socially.
5 min read
The Pros and Cons of Google Glass for Business Travel
Technology

The Pros and Cons of Google Glass for Business Travel

Despite some drawbacks, Google's futuristic eyewear can be an indispensable travel device.
4 min read
6 Ways Google Glass Can Supercharge Your Workflow
Technology

6 Ways Google Glass Can Supercharge Your Workflow

From eliminating web search to streamlining email, how Google's computerized glasses can improve your productivity.
11 min read
In Major Hiring Push, Web Hosting Powerhouse Go Daddy to Expand Its Services
Growth Strategies

In Major Hiring Push, Web Hosting Powerhouse Go Daddy to Expand Its Services

A look at Go Daddy's plan for growth and new offerings in an effort to target small businesses.
2 min read
My First 48 Hours Wearing Google Glass
Technology

My First 48 Hours Wearing Google Glass

Here are some initial impressions of Google's much-anticipated computerized glasses.
5 min read
HTC One vs. Samsung Galaxy S4: Which is Better For Business?
Technology

HTC One vs. Samsung Galaxy S4: Which is Better For Business?

Two Android smartphones push the bar higher than ever. A head-to-head look at which one is best for power business users.
5 min read
What Twitter's Massive Advertising Deal Means for Businesses
Marketing

What Twitter's Massive Advertising Deal Means for Businesses

New partnership is about collecting data and making improvements, Twitter says.
3 min read
5 Ways 'Big Data' Is Changing the World
Marketing

5 Ways 'Big Data' Is Changing the World

From shoe shopping to privacy concerns, 'big data' has big implications.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.