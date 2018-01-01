Taylor Hatmaker is a technology writer based in Portland, Ore.
Why I Think Google Glass Is a Game-Changing Device With Mainstream Potential
It still faces hurdles, but the computerized glasses have the potential to revolutionize the way we interact socially.
The Pros and Cons of Google Glass for Business Travel
Despite some drawbacks, Google's futuristic eyewear can be an indispensable travel device.
6 Ways Google Glass Can Supercharge Your Workflow
From eliminating web search to streamlining email, how Google's computerized glasses can improve your productivity.
In Major Hiring Push, Web Hosting Powerhouse Go Daddy to Expand Its Services
A look at Go Daddy's plan for growth and new offerings in an effort to target small businesses.
My First 48 Hours Wearing Google Glass
Here are some initial impressions of Google's much-anticipated computerized glasses.
HTC One vs. Samsung Galaxy S4: Which is Better For Business?
Two Android smartphones push the bar higher than ever. A head-to-head look at which one is best for power business users.
What Twitter's Massive Advertising Deal Means for Businesses
New partnership is about collecting data and making improvements, Twitter says.
5 Ways 'Big Data' Is Changing the World
From shoe shopping to privacy concerns, 'big data' has big implications.