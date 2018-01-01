Guest Writer

CEO & Cofounder at Blueboard

Taylor Smith is a serial entrepreneur. From selling carwashes and smoothies door to door in grade school (seriously) to running a $3M diamond and fine jewelry business at age 24, he’s a born entrepreneur. Smith created Blueboard to get people out of their desk chairs and into the real world, where they can discover new hobbies and passions. In his seldom free time, Smith is an avid cyclist, basketball player and music composer. His ambition is to someday have a Top 40 hit on BBC Radio.