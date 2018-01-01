Guest Writer

Strategy Director at Brand Union

Tim Gosman is strategy director at Brand Union, where he has led numerous projects on corporate and consumer brands including GSK and Reckitt Benckiser, Pernod Ricard, Heineken, CBRE and Jaguar Land Rover. He is an avid writer and has been regularly published in The Guardian, Marketing Magazine, The Drum and others on a range of both consumer and corporate branding topics including positioning, identity portfolio strategy, innovation and engagement.