Tony Lopresti is the co-founder and CEO of Intellinote, a cloud-based Workforce Operations Management (WOM) solution built from the ground up to optimize everyday collaborative workflows. Designed for both individuals and teams, Intellinote enables everyone to create virtual workspaces, take actions, collaborate and seamlessly get work done – anytime, anywhere and on any device.

Productivity and Creativity Often Seem at Odds, But Are They Really?
Ready for Anything

Some work involves simple task completion; other projects require strategic thinking by an unfettered brain. Here's how to do both.
Collaborating Is a Waste of Time If It Falls Into These 4 Traps
Collaborating

Be wary of groupthink, three-hour meetings and open offices dominated by chatterboxes. Encourage meaningful followup on worthy ideas.
What Do Dropbox, Green Mountain and 3-D Printing Have in Common?
Consumer Habits

These three companies are jumping on a consumer trend that will continue to gain momentum (and dollars) in the near future.
