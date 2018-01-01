Zach Goldstein

Zach Goldstein

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Sequoia-backed Thanx

Zach Goldstein is the CEO and Founder of Sequoia-backed Thanx, a customer loyalty and retention platform for multi-location businesses, which equips restaurants and retailers with the ability to capture customer data and deliver personalized customer experiences. Goldstein’s experience in the loyalty space goes back to 2005 at Bain & Company, where he helped companies perfect their retention and reward strategies for five-plus years. He founded Thanx in 2011.

More From Zach Goldstein

Chipotle's Rewards Program Is so Flawed They Don't Know Who Is Eating Their Free Burritos
Chipotle

Chipotle's Rewards Program Is so Flawed They Don't Know Who Is Eating Their Free Burritos

You can't just throw free burritos at the problem, Chipotle. The reactive marketing plan is too little, too late.
4 min read
Chipotle's Loyalty Program Is Broken and Here's Why
Customer Loyalty

Chipotle's Loyalty Program Is Broken and Here's Why

Customer loyalty programs for brick-and-mortar businesses offer a great quid pro quo: crucial customer information.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.