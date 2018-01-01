Guest Writer

Founder and CEO of Sequoia-backed Thanx

Zach Goldstein is the CEO and Founder of Sequoia-backed Thanx, a customer loyalty and retention platform for multi-location businesses, which equips restaurants and retailers with the ability to capture customer data and deliver personalized customer experiences. Goldstein’s experience in the loyalty space goes back to 2005 at Bain & Company, where he helped companies perfect their retention and reward strategies for five-plus years. He founded Thanx in 2011.