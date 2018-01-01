Zach Goldstein is the CEO and Founder of Sequoia-backed Thanx, a customer loyalty and retention platform for multi-location businesses, which equips restaurants and retailers with the ability to capture customer data and deliver personalized customer experiences. Goldstein’s experience in the loyalty space goes back to 2005 at Bain & Company, where he helped companies perfect their retention and reward strategies for five-plus years. He founded Thanx in 2011.
Chipotle
Chipotle's Rewards Program Is so Flawed They Don't Know Who Is Eating Their Free Burritos
You can't just throw free burritos at the problem, Chipotle. The reactive marketing plan is too little, too late.
Customer Loyalty
Chipotle's Loyalty Program Is Broken and Here's Why
Customer loyalty programs for brick-and-mortar businesses offer a great quid pro quo: crucial customer information.