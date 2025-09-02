Do You Know How a Simple Tech Upgrade Can Help Your Business Grow?

Successful business owners and their managers know that to achieve ambitious goals, their employees must have tools that empower them to do their best work. That often means powerful PCs packed with helpful productivity apps and top-notch security baked in.

For companies and teams that have relied on Windows 10 over the last several years, a big change is on the horizon: On October 14, 2025, Microsoft will end support for the popular operating system. Devices that are still running it will no longer receive standard Windows features or security updates.

That means, to keep employees working productively, businesses will need to upgrade to devices that run Windows 11 Pro. Doing so also comes with business benefits like improved operational efficiency and always-on security.

Do you know all the ways upgrading to Windows 11 Pro can help your business grow?

Answer the questions below and find out.

QUESTION 1

Many older devices won't meet the minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11 Pro. Will updating company devices to Windows 11 Pro PCs with Intel vPro® help boost employee productivity?

A
Maybe. It might depend on the employee.
B
No, all PCs, regardless of age or software, are the same.
C
Yes, the latest Microsoft- and Intel-powered tech means employees have access to some of the smartest and fastest tools.
QUESTION 2

Is the upgrade going to require a huge commitment of time and resources from my IT department?

A
Yes. Significant changes like this mean too many hours lost trying to figure out overly complicated tools.
B
No way. Upgrading the software is simple and free. And deploying new Windows Pro 11 PCs is a breeze.
QUESTION 3

Missing out on new Microsoft security updates isn't really a big deal, is it?

A
My Windows 10 devices will survive anything. My business isn't at risk.
B
Cyber threats are constantly evolving. So, yes, it is a big deal.
QUESTION 4

How do Windows 11 Pro PCs leverage AI?

A
Good question. I'm not sure.
B
Employees can speed everyday tasks using AI-enhanced features like intelligent recommendations in File Explorer and fast, intuitive discovery with Windows search. Microsoft Copilot is your personal AI assistant to search web data, summarize documents, and create and revise content.
C
I don't believe they do.
QUESTION 5

Is Windows 11 Pro going to be compatible with the apps my team uses every day?

A
Probably not. Software upgrades always cause glitches.
B
Yes, Windows 11 Pro is designed for compatibility with existing apps.
C
Who knows?
YOUR RESULTS

GREAT WORK!

You know your Windows 11 Pro stuff!

Remember: Support for Windows 10 ends on October 14, 2025. Upgrade to Windows 11 Pro and ensure your entire team is using the most secure, powerful, and capable devices and apps available.

