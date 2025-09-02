Do You Know How a Simple Tech Upgrade Can Help Your Business Grow?

Successful business owners and their managers know that to achieve ambitious goals, their employees must have tools that empower them to do their best work. That often means powerful PCs packed with helpful productivity apps and top-notch security baked in.

For companies and teams that have relied on Windows 10 over the last several years, a big change is on the horizon: On October 14, 2025, Microsoft will end support for the popular operating system. Devices that are still running it will no longer receive standard Windows features or security updates.

That means, to keep employees working productively, businesses will need to upgrade to devices that run Windows 11 Pro. Doing so also comes with business benefits like improved operational efficiency and always-on security.

Do you know all the ways upgrading to Windows 11 Pro can help your business grow?

Answer the questions below and find out.