How Are Your Employees Doing? 6 Ways You Can Help

How well are your employees doing?

If you’re like some businesses over the last year, you might not know they’re struggling until it’s too late: United States employee voluntary turnover is expected to increase by 20% this year, according to a study from Gartner. People are job hopping for all sorts of reasons: better pay, improved benefits, opportunities for growth, or a different career altogether.

One way to help? Support employee well-being — mental, emotional, physical, and financial — through workplace benefits.

“As a business, it’s time to reevaluate whether your benefits match what your employees say they need,” says Joleen Workman, vice president of customer care for Principal®. “You have more resources available today to respond to those needs and manage a happier and healthier workforce.”