Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies of 2025

Congratulations to the 2025 Pepperdine Graziadio Business School’s Most Fundable Companies® presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. In our eighth year, more than 2,300 early-stage US startups from across all 50 states vied for a space on the list. All 14 winners are worthy of serious investor consideration based on several variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage, and team-management expertise. Serving as a free resource for startups looking to source capital and accelerate innovation across industries and communities, our program educates founders on investor diligence and provides critical business assessments. At Pepperdine Graziadio, we believe that developing purpose-driven leaders involves connecting early-stage companies with the resources needed to positively impact the business market. Supporting aspiring entrepreneurs is at the core of Graziadio’s mission, and our Most Fundable Companies assessment provides valuable insights on how businesses will appear to top investors—driving beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders.

The Most Fundable Companies for 2025 are:

Avol

Avol, Inc.

Founders: Nathan Poon, Matthew Sargeant

Location: Brooklyn, NY

avol.co

Avol builds autonomous electric aircraft to deliver products up to 11x faster for lower cost than driving, starting with medical deliveries.

Azure Printed Homes

Azure Printed Homes, Inc.

Founders: Gene Eidelman, Ross Maguire

Location: Los Angeles, CA

azureprintedhomes.com

Azure is changing the construction industry by leveraging 3D printing technology using recycled polymers to prefab homes 70% faster and 30% cheaper than existing methods.

Butterfli

Butterfli Technologies, Inc.

Founders: Delilah Lanoix, John Harris

Location: Los Angeles, CA

gobutterfli.com

Butterfli provides scheduled and on-demand assisted transportation to individuals with mobility barriers by using a proprietary SaaS technology platform serving B2B and B2C customers.

CityTwig

City Twig, Inc.

Founder: Michael Kratzer

Location: Del Mar, CA

citytwig.com

City Twig builds AI and software that integrate data, decisions, and operations through Hulii, an AI sales assistant that boosts distribution and efficiency.

EcoMix

ECO2MIX, Inc.

Founders: Waldo Moraga, Luis Aranda

Location: Fresno, CA

eco2mix.com

ECO2MIX provides carbonic acid pH control as a service across the agriculture and golf industries. The product improves yields and lowers inputs. The company is cash flow positive with carbon credit potential.

Helix Earth

Helix Earth Technologies, Inc.

Founders: Rawand Rasheed, Brad Husick

Location: Houston, TX

helixearth.com

Helix Earth Technologies is developing new NASA-born hardware to improve ventilation indoors and save energy used in air conditioning.

Ink’d Greetings

Ink’d Greetings, Inc.

Founders: Andrew Ekmark, Samantha Ekmark

Location: Phoenix, AZ

inkdgreetings.com

Ink’d Greetings is disrupting a multitrillion dollar greeting and gift card market by allowing consumers to rapidly select, personalize, and print greeting and gift cards on demand in over 100 retailers.

Mela

Mela Vitamins, Inc.

Founder: Ashley Harmon

Location: Playa Del Rey, CA

melavitamins.com

Mela Vitamins is building the first wellness brand designed for people of color, addressing a $16B market gap with science-backed supplements.

Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.

Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.

Founder: Evan Unger

Location: Tucson, AZ

mvtpharma.com

Microvascular Therapeutics develops patented ultrasound microbubble and nanobubble platforms, targeting multi-billion-dollar cardiovascular, oncology, and neurology markets by transforming ultrasound from diagnostic imaging to cure.

pvpallet

PVpallet, Inc.

Founders: Philip Schwarz, Luke Phelps

Location: Montrose, IA

pvpallet.com

PVpallet helps solar, electrical, and manufacturing companies eliminate waste with reusable pallets, bins, custom packaging, and tracking software that reduce damage, cut costs, streamline logistics, and deliver sustainability analytics.

Scarlet by RedDrop (RedDrop, Inc.)

Scarlet by RedDrop (RedDrop, Inc.)

Founders: Monica Williams, Dana Roberts, Jarrod Shaw

Location: Compton, CA

tryscarlet.com

Scarlet by RedDrop creates puberty care products and education for tweens and teens, serving families, schools, and retailers with proven traction, profitability, and national growth.

Siren Biotechnology, Inc.

Siren Biotechnology, Inc.

Founder: Nicole Paulk

Location: San Francisco, CA

sirenbiotechnology.com

Siren Biotechnology is pioneering the world’s first Universal AAV Immuno-Gene Therapy platform for cancer, bringing scalable, live-saving therapies to millions.

Somnair, Inc.

Somnair, Inc.

Founders: Anders Sideris, Mitchell Turley, Shri Prabha Shivram, Phoebe Dijour

Location: Baltimore, MD

somnairsleep.com

Somnair is developing the first wearable noninvasive neurostimulation oral appliance to treat obstructive sleep apnea, offering a safe, effective alternative to improve patient sleep health.

Space Phoenix Systems

Space Phoenix Systems, Inc.

Founders: Andrew Parlock, Kendra Parlock

Location: Baltimore, MD

space-phoenix.com

Space Phoenix Systems is a logistics company, providing easy, affordable, on-demand, return-trip access to space for the emerging $2.3 Trillion In-Space R&D and Manufacturing economy.

Our Methodology

All startup submissions generate objective, personalized feedback through our scoring system to improve readiness for funding. Approximately 100 companies proceed to the semifinals, completing a more in-depth qualitative assessment to further refine and verify scores. During the finals round, a panel of judges interviews and selects the winners. View all finalists and semifinalists on our website.

