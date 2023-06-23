Sylvan Learning is the number one education franchise on the market for a reason, and its proven product is in demand.

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Sylvan Learning is the number one education franchise opportunity on the market and the nation's leading provider of supplemental and enrichment education for K–12 students. The notably low-cost franchise is highly rewarding, not just for educators looking to escape the classroom, but also for entrepreneurs—many who are seeking a fiscally responsible way to diversify their portfolio while making a lasting impact for generations to come.

There is no shortage of reasons to consider franchise ownership with Sylvan, but there are at least five distinct advantages the company has over its franchise competitors. Grab your notes, class is now in session:

1. Low cost of entry.

Sylvan recognizes that the dollars and cents matter, whether it's your first or hundredth investment. With an initial franchise fee of only $34,900 and estimated investment range between $98,087-$199,582, Sylvan is constantly ranked as a top low-cost franchise by industry leaders like Entrepreneur.* And that's not just the dollar amount, it's because of the value franchise owners get in return that comes in the form of support and resources to be successful.

For a limited time, Sylvan is also offering educators (or those who can partner with one) an exclusive discount of more than 60% off its initial franchise fee to make entry even more achievable and affordable than ever.

2. Inherent demand for supplemental education.

Joining the business of education means there will always be business for you. The state of education is changing constantly, but students will always need additional support—and no one does supplemental education quite like Sylvan.

Sylvan is serving as a key resource as students nationwide work to recover from pandemic-related learning loss. A recent study cites students lost out on about 35% of a normal school year's worth of learning during the pandemic, and the compounding effects are not even realized yet.

Schools are also flushed with COVID recovery funding and looking for partners to provide high-dosage tutoring, which is the number one solution that the U.S. Department of Education is recommending to catch students up from learning loss. Sylvan has been doing high-dosage tutoring for over 40 years.

You don't need to be an educator to be part of the solution that students need right now—just take it from Bill Kramer, a Sylvan franchise owner for over 27 years. With students struggling to keep up, teachers experiencing burnout and parents searching for additional support to help their kids get back on track, there has never been a better time to franchise with Sylvan.

3. Sustainable brand and product.

For more than 40 years, Sylvan has built up its brand credibility and sharpened its business model by developing more than 700 locations and 5,000 school relationships worldwide. With a precedent like that, it's no wonder why Sylvan has become a household name and go-to resource for all subjects—not just math.

Sylvan's product has stood the test of time, not because it has stayed the same, but because it continues to evolve with the times. Thanks to its adaptability, the brand has the most advanced technology of any education franchise that provides trackable progress. Sylvan and its franchise owners stand by the product because it actually changes students' lives.

4. The unit economics add up.

The bottom line is that the Sylvan franchise model is prime for single-and multi-unit expansion. The average unit volume for the top 25% of Sylvan territories by gross revenue is $842,462, and with built-in demand in every city across the country, there is an abundance of territories still available.*

5. Transparent royalty rate and fees.

Unlike its competitors who charge a royalty rate and then also charge a fee for national marketing and numerous other fees, Sylvan Learning offers an all-in flat royalty rate of 16% plus a monthly technology fee that's designed to be more transparent and save local owners money.

"When looking at ways to enhance our business model, we discovered there was an opportunity to simplify our fee structure and ultimately lower the cost for our franchise owners," says John McAuliffe, CEO of Sylvan. "Now, we offer franchisees an all-in royalty rate and flat technology fee that covers all payments to the corporate team. This system allows us to help our franchisees and candidates understand our financial model in advance so they can anticipate the funds that will be due on a monthly basis, better positioning them for long-term success."

For all of these reasons and more, now is the time to franchise with Sylvan Learning. Ready to make an impact with your investment? Visit SylvanFranchise.com.

*This information reflects the Average Gross Revenues for Sylvan licensed territories that were in the Top 25% or Top Quartile that operated continuously throughout the 24 calendar months of 2021 and 2022 pursuant to a joint Sylvan and SylvanSync License Agreement. Of these 85 territories, 30 territories, or 35% of this group, met or exceeded the group's average gross revenue of $842,462. We refer you to Item 19 of our 2023 Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information. A NEW FRANCHISEE'S RESULTS MAY DIFFER FROM THE REPRESENTED PERFORMANCE and there is no assurance that you'll earn as much. This is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. Offerings made by prospectus only and in compliance with the applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state. ©2023 Sylvan Learning, LLC. All rights reserved.