Reliance
3 Major Announcements Made at the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries
Calling RIL a "new-age tech company", chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries shared annual updates about the progress, growth, and vision of the conglomerate
Reliance AGM 2023: Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio AirFiber Launch, 5G Plans, Tech Updates And More
While presenting the company's operational scenario, Ambani promised the shareholders that the value Reliance will create for all of its shareholders over the next decade will be multiple times greater than what it has generated over the last 45 years
Reliance Retail Files InvIT Proposal With SEBI, Aims To Raise INR 3048 Crore
As per the document, Reliance Retail is planning to hold a minimum of 25% units of the trust, and the rest will be given away to incoming investors
Reliance Brands Likely To Acquire Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma: Report
The talks between Reliance and Ed-a-Mamma are in the final stages and an agreement is likely in the next 7-10 days, according to the report
Reliance Likely To Raise $2 Billion Loan: Report
According to the report, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate plans to use the country's dedicated external commercial borrowing route to secure the loan
Reliance To Lead India's $150 Billion E-Commerce Market In Long Run: Berstein
Berstein also said the winner in the Indian e-commerce market will be the one with the most-compelling integrated value proposition, in terms of offline, online and as well as prime
Reliance Industries Q4 Report: Net Profit Rises To 19,299 Crore INR
Reliance Industries Ltd has seen its consolidated net profit for the March quarter rise 19 per cent year-on-year to 19,299 crore INR.
India Can Become a $40 Trillion Economy By 2047: Mukesh Ambani
By the end of 2022, Reliance will cross the half-way mark of its golden decade and in five years from now it will complete fifty years
Reliance Retail Launches FMCG Brand 'Independence' In Gujarat
Independence includes diverse categories such as staples, processed foods, beverages, among other daily essentials
Reliance Industries Is India's 'Most Visible' Company: Report
State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited and One 97 Communications Limited, are the other firms in top five
Reliance Jio Receives NCLT Nod For Reliance Infratel Acquisition
As per reports, the NCLT asked Jio to deposit INR 3720 crore in the State Bank of India (SBI) escrow account to complete the acquisition of RCOM's tower and fibre assets
RIL To Acquire Majority Stake In SenseHawk
SenseHawk is a solar digitization platform with customers throughout the solar asset lifecycle in the US, EMEA, APAC and SEA
Reliance To Repeat The Feat It Achieved In Wireless Broadband, Says Mukesh Ambani
Ambani said that India will have the world's most affordable green energy within this decade
Meet the New Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani
Mukesh Ambani hands over the torch to his elder son
Reliance, Sanmina Join Hands To Create Electronics Manufacturing Hub In India
The joint venture will be in line with Make in India vision. The venture will prioritize high technology infrastructure hardware for growth markets, among others