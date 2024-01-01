Reliance

News and Trends

3 Major Announcements Made at the 46th AGM of Reliance Industries

Calling RIL a "new-age tech company", chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries shared annual updates about the progress, growth, and vision of the conglomerate

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Reliance AGM 2023: Mukesh Ambani Announces Jio AirFiber Launch, 5G Plans, Tech Updates And More

While presenting the company's operational scenario, Ambani promised the shareholders that the value Reliance will create for all of its shareholders over the next decade will be multiple times greater than what it has generated over the last 45 years

News and Trends

Reliance Retail Files InvIT Proposal With SEBI, Aims To Raise INR 3048 Crore

As per the document, Reliance Retail is planning to hold a minimum of 25% units of the trust, and the rest will be given away to incoming investors

News and Trends

Reliance Brands Likely To Acquire Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma: Report

The talks between Reliance and Ed-a-Mamma are in the final stages and an agreement is likely in the next 7-10 days, according to the report

News and Trends

Reliance Likely To Raise $2 Billion Loan: Report

According to the report, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate plans to use the country's dedicated external commercial borrowing route to secure the loan

News and Trends

Reliance To Lead India's $150 Billion E-Commerce Market In Long Run: Berstein

Berstein also said the winner in the Indian e-commerce market will be the one with the most-compelling integrated value proposition, in terms of offline, online and as well as prime

News and Trends

Reliance Industries Q4 Report: Net Profit Rises To 19,299 Crore INR

Reliance Industries Ltd has seen its consolidated net profit for the March quarter rise 19 per cent year-on-year to 19,299 crore INR.

Entrepreneurs

India Can Become a $40 Trillion Economy By 2047: Mukesh Ambani

By the end of 2022, Reliance will cross the half-way mark of its golden decade and in five years from now it will complete fifty years

News and Trends

Reliance Retail Launches FMCG Brand 'Independence' In Gujarat

Independence includes diverse categories such as staples, processed foods, beverages, among other daily essentials

News and Trends

Reliance Industries Is India's 'Most Visible' Company: Report

State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited, Bharti Airtel Limited and One 97 Communications Limited, are the other firms in top five

News and Trends

Reliance Jio Receives NCLT Nod For Reliance Infratel Acquisition

As per reports, the NCLT asked Jio to deposit INR 3720 crore in the State Bank of India (SBI) escrow account to complete the acquisition of RCOM's tower and fibre assets

News and Trends

RIL To Acquire Majority Stake In SenseHawk

SenseHawk is a solar digitization platform with customers throughout the solar asset lifecycle in the US, EMEA, APAC and SEA

News and Trends

Reliance To Repeat The Feat It Achieved In Wireless Broadband, Says Mukesh Ambani

Ambani said that India will have the world's most affordable green energy within this decade

News and Trends

Meet the New Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani

Mukesh Ambani hands over the torch to his elder son

Growth Strategies

Reliance, Sanmina Join Hands To Create Electronics Manufacturing Hub In India

The joint venture will be in line with Make in India vision. The venture will prioritize high technology infrastructure hardware for growth markets, among others