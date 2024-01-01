startup trends
What Startups That Have Postponed IPO Plans Should Focus On
Conservation of cash and a strong focus on governance will be key going forward, say experts
Why Startups Are Postponing IPO Plans
Wrong timing, negative sentiments towards startups, recession, global stock market meltdown and geo-political turmoil are some of the key reasons
Private Equity Investments in Proptech Startups Growing at 55 per cent CAGR Since 2010: Report
The study also found that the inflow of funds into proptech firms stood at $ 551 million in the 2020 calendar year
Fuel E-commerce in India: An Overview
Many startups across the world are leveraging tech to deliver on-demand fuel
Why Social Commerce Startups are Drifting Away from Core Offerings
Meesho, WMall pivoted to e-commerce establishment, GlowRoad, SimSim, Shop101 have opted for a strategic buyout and Wooplr has shut shop
What is Smear Campaign and What Companies Should Do About it?
After Meesho, travel tech startup EaseMyTrip is the latest to be informed about smear campaigns against the companay on Twitter
Why Many Indian Startups Are Headquartered Overseas
Among other reasons, having the headquarters in a particular country simplifies the day-to-day operations of the startup, say experts
The Rise of Hinglish, Tanglish and Other Hybrid Languages
With everyday conversations of millennials becoming a mix of vernacular languages and English, startups in sectors such as agritech, online dating, media and entertainment are cashing in on it
#6 Impeccable Startup Trends for 2019
Some technologies and businesses have been showing strengths in the Indian market and have shaped up to be the trends of 2019
Startup Trends 2016 : Steps Entrepreneurs Took To Tackle Tough Situations
We see co-working spaces with a common knowledge base as the way forward as this drastically cuts down costs.