Home Helpers Home Care
Medical/nonmedical home care; monitoring products and services
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
10700 Montgomery Rd., #300
Cincinnati, OH 45242
CEO
Emma Dickison
Parent Company
H.H. Franchising Systems Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$75,850 - $127,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$46,900 - $46,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5-2%
Home Helpers Home Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$9,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
24 hours
Classroom Training:
41.25 hours
Additional Training:
Sales & marketing boot camps, webinars, ongoing in-field training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link, a vital sign and medication monitoring system.