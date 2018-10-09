Home Helpers Home Care
Medical/nonmedical home care; monitoring products and services

Home Helpers Home Care
Medical/nonmedical home care; monitoring products and services

About
Founded

1997

Franchising Since

1997 (21 Years)

Corporate Address

10700 Montgomery Rd., #300
Cincinnati, OH 45242

CEO

Emma Dickison

Parent Company

H.H. Franchising Systems Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$75,850 - $127,600

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$46,900 - $46,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

3-6%

Ad Royalty Fee

0.5-2%

Financing Options

Home Helpers Home Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

$9,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

24 hours

Classroom Training:

41.25 hours

Additional Training:

Sales & marketing boot camps, webinars, ongoing in-field training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Bio
Home Helpers provides personal care services for seniors, new moms, working parents, those recuperating from illness or surgery and those needing continuing care for lifelong challenges. Services are provided by experienced caregivers in homes, retirement communities, nursing homes, hospitals, rehabilitation centers and others, from one hour per day up to 24 hours per day depending on need.
Home Helpers is affiliated with Direct Link, a vital sign and medication monitoring system.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $75,850 High - $127,600
Units
+0.6%+2 UNITS (1 Year) -4.2%-14 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

uBreakiFix

See More

Planet Fitness

Request Free Info

Mosquito Joe

See More

Right at Home LLC

Request Free Info

Nurse Next Door Home Care Services

See More

Palm Beach Tan

Request Free Info

FirstLight Home Care Franchising LLC

Request Free Info

Visiting Angels

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 9th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.