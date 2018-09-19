The Little Gym Int'l.
Child-development/fitness programs
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
7500 N. Dobson Rd., #220
Scottsdale, AZ 85256
CEO
Alex Bingham
Initial Investment ⓘ
$181,450 - $428,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
The Little Gym Int'l. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40-50 hours
Classroom Training:
162-215 hours
Additional Training:
At existing franchise location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 7
The Little Gym Int'l. is ranked #189 in the Franchise 500!
Today Little Gym offers programs for various age levels, including Parent & Child, Developmental Gymnastics, Karate and Sports Skills Development. Franchises also hold birthday parties, summer camps, Creative Crafts Adventures and Parent's Survival Nights.