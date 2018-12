After teaching grade school in public schools for years, Robin Wes used his physical education, psychology and motor development degrees to open The Little Gym in 1976. Although it started out focusing on physical education, the program has evolved to focus on children's intellectual and social development as well.

Today Little Gym offers programs for various age levels, including Parent & Child, Developmental Gymnastics, Karate and Sports Skills Development. Franchises also hold birthday parties, summer camps, Creative Crafts Adventures and Parent's Survival Nights.