The Little Gym Int'l.
#189 Franchise 500| Child-development/fitness programs

The Little Gym Int'l.
Child-development/fitness programs
|

About
Founded

1976

Franchising Since

1992 (26 Years)

Corporate Address

7500 N. Dobson Rd., #220
Scottsdale, AZ 85256

CEO

Alex Bingham

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$181,450 - $428,500

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000 - $200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000 - $100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,500 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

The Little Gym Int'l. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

50% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40-50 hours

Classroom Training:

162-215 hours

Additional Training:

At existing franchise location

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5 - 7

The Little Gym Int'l. is ranked #189 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
After teaching grade school in public schools for years, Robin Wes used his physical education, psychology and motor development degrees to open The Little Gym in 1976. Although it started out focusing on physical education, the program has evolved to focus on children's intellectual and social development as well.

Today Little Gym offers programs for various age levels, including Parent & Child, Developmental Gymnastics, Karate and Sports Skills Development. Franchises also hold birthday parties, summer camps, Creative Crafts Adventures and Parent's Survival Nights.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $181,450 High - $428,500
Units
+11.8%+38 UNITS (1 Year) +23.6%+69 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Anytime Fitness

Request Free Info

Kumon Math & Reading Centers

See More

Planet Fitness

See More

Primrose School Franchising Co.

Request Free Info

Mathnasium Learning Centers

See More

Orangetheory Fitness

See More

Goldfish Swim School Franchising LLC

See More

College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 19th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.