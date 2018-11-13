Urban Air Adventure Park
Trampoline parks/entertainment centers
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
2350 Airport Fwy., #505
Bedford, TX 76022
CEO
Michael Browning
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,657,500 - $2,492,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
Urban Air Adventure Park has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
51 hours
Classroom Training:
50 hours