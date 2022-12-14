The Surprise Move That Resulted in a $100K Investment

Sometimes a pitch moves investors to tears, and sometimes it moves them to dance. This episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch has all the feels.

Each week on our show, entrepreneurs are challenged to step into an elevator and pitch their business on camera to a board of investors in 60 seconds or less. If the investors like what they hear, the elevator doors open to reveal the boardroom, and contestants have the chance to walk away with life-changing funding, mentorship from the smartest minds in business and a personal and brand-defining moment.

Related: What Do You Do When an Investor Suddenly Changes the Terms Mid-Deal?

Episode 7 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch board of investors:

Swan Sit, Clubhouse influencer and advisor to global brands

Brad Woodgate, CEO and founder of No Sugar Company and Joyburst

Jacob Peters, founder and managing partner at House Capital

Episode 7 Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch contestants:

Gina Scorza, Dope Minerals, a magnesium and CBD cream that helps with body pains, cramps and headaches

Xiomara Rosa-Tedia, UnoETH, which makes handmade leather handbags, totes, backpacks, duffles and accessories in Ethiopia

Christopher Josephs, Autopilot, an app that lets you automate your portfolio by copying top-notch traders in real-time

Johnny Maghzal, Togal.AI, a construction estimation software platform that reduces tedious work from taking weeks to minutes

Betty Tang, Upright, a high-protein instant oat milk company

Related: Watch the Pitch That Landed a $175,000 Investment

Who wins, and who gets sent down?

The tears, dance moves and most importantly, money, are flowing in this episode. Products developed to overcome personal struggles are featured alongside family-run businesses and innovative products that have their sights set on disrupting decades-old industries. Although all of the products and businesses were great, not every entrepreneur nailed their pitch. Did the investors give them a second chance or send them down? Only one way to find out — watch!

Season 8 of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is brought to you by Amazon Business with support from State Farm and Canon. New episodes stream Wednesdays on entrepreneur.com. Follow Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch on Facebook, YouTube and IGTV.