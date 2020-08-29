Episode 40: Ambitious Tips Of How Mo Amin Has Built His Multi-Million Dollar Company From The Ground Up

Episode 39: Andrew and His Brother Created a $20m/Year eLearning Business. But, His Why, Are Nine Other Important Reasons You Want To Hear!

Episode 38: Stacy Kirk is the Founder of Two Tech Companies And Empowers People To Live Their Best Lives Through Technology

Episode 37: How This Sister-Brother Duo Are Disrupting The Water Industry

Episode 36: From Baywatch to Bottom and Back Up Again. Jeremy Jackson Shares His Story of How He Used Obstacles to Create Opportunities.

Episode 35: Evan Leaphart Is Revolutionizing The World By Teaching Kids How To Build Credit With His New App Kiddie Kredit

Episode 34: Silvina Moschini Shares How She Raised Millions in Crowdfunding and Catapulted Her Company in the Midst of COVID

Episode 33: Cortney Woodruff and Tez Bryant Raised Millions and Created Be-Great.TV Which Provides Educational Content from Black Innovators & Leaders

Episode 32: From Fiverr to Putting 5 On It, Chris Lane is the CMO of Airfield Supply Co the Largest Single-Site Dispensary In The Country. Hear How They're Thriving in This COVID Economy And Using Teslas To Support Customers

Episode 31: Alex Rowland Sold a Company And Is Now the Co-founder And CEO of NewTropic, A Cannabis Manufacturer. Here How He Used His Advertising Experience To Disrupt The Market

Episode 29: Rick Mirza Is Powering the Cannabis Industry By Creating The Manufacturing Arm that Drives It

Episode 28: Ryan Rafols Had 2 Successful Exits & Now Focuses His Time On Teaching Entrepreneurs How To Raise Millions Thru His Accelerator Newchip

Episode 27: Athan Slotkin Has Taught 700+ CEOs & Founders How To Be Master Strategists. Here Are His Keys.

Episode 26: Ratna Singh Successfully Exited 2 Companies Before She Decided to Disrupt Fitness Using AI with CAR.O.L (Her Current Startup)

Episode 25: David Phillips and Luca Zambello, the cofounders of Jurny Bootstrapped From $0-2.3M And Just Raised $2.75M

Episode 24: How Muneeb Mushtaq, CEO of AIRZAI built and scaled a new line of products called Airzai Care to save his 8-figure tech venture during pandemic

Episode 23: AJ Bruno Sold TrendKite for $225m. Now, He's Back With A New Company Called QuotaPath That Recently Received $5m Investment

Episode 22: How Anthony Zhang Sold 2 Previous Companies & Scaling His Current Company, VinoVest

Episode 21: Founder JD and Black Buffalo Just Raised $9.75m And Are Disrupting The Tobaccoless Dip Industry

Episode 20: From Investing with Twitters' Ev Williams to Running a Successful Skincare Startup

Episode 19: Heather DeSantis is Building a 7-Figure Business While Traveling The US in an Airstream

Episode 18: Wes Watson: From 10 Years In Prison To $20k Per Day

Episode 17: Kym Gold Explains How She Started and Sold True Religion for $835M

Episode 16: COVID-19 Hasn't Stopped This Superstar Esports Gamer From Her Grand Mission.

Episode 15: How to Build a Fitness Empire With Clients Like Kevin Hart

Episode 14: Nikolaus Kimla Has Been Building Successful Tech Companies Since The Dot Com Days. Listen To His Expertise About The Future of Tech

Episode 13: How These Founders Are Helping Investors Trade Cryptocurrency & Physical Gold With Their IRA/401K

Episode 12: From State Pen to Y Combinator Graduate to Mega-Million Dollar Business

