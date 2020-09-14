|Title
|Episode 49: Teddy Heidt’s Creative Agency The Gauge Collective's Clients Survive & Thrive Pandemic via Online Fun From Mixology to Live Music
|Episode 48: From Baywatch to Bottom and Back Up Again. Jeremy Jackson Shares His Story of How He Used Obstacles to Create Opportunities
|Episode 47: Taylor Shupe Co-Founded Stance and Disrupted The Sock Industry. He's Now Teamed Up with Rob Dyrdek to Bring Laughter And Levity to Current Circumstances through Spotlighting Local Artists & Offering the Gift of ‘Boos’
|Episode 46: Marketing Specialist Josh Meah Shares His 5 Tips for to Keep Businesses Afloat Amid the Pandemic -All Through Marketing
|Episode 45: Gavin Collier & Jordan Erskine Are The Dynamic Duo Behind Dynamic Blending Global Cosmetic Manufacturer Serving Clients from Mom & Pops to Fortune 500s And Doing Nine Figures
|Episode 44: Andrea Albright Has Published Over 25 Books And Is Considered By The Industry As The 'Thought Leader Publisher.' Hear Her Tips & Tactics To Success
|Episode 43: Julia Lytle Went From Agency Employee To Successful Founder And Shares All Of Her Tips, Tactics and PR Secrets
|Episode 42: Samii Ryan’s Music Festival Accessories & Clothing Landed Her Brand in Nordstrom’s
|Episode 41: Johnny Casali's Incredible Full Circle Journey From Prison to Willie Nelson
|Episode 40: Ambitious Tips Of How Mo Amin Has Built His Multi-Million Dollar Company From The Ground Up
|Episode 39: Andrew and His Brother Created a $20m/Year eLearning Business. But, His Why, Are Nine Other Important Reasons You Want To Hear!
|Episode 38: Stacy Kirk is the Founder of Two Tech Companies And Empowers People To Live Their Best Lives Through Technology
|Episode 37: How This Sister-Brother Duo Are Disrupting The Water Industry
|Episode 36: From Baywatch to Bottom and Back Up Again. Jeremy Jackson Shares His Story of How He Used Obstacles to Create Opportunities.
|Episode 35: Evan Leaphart Is Revolutionizing The World By Teaching Kids How To Build Credit With His New App Kiddie Kredit
|Episode 34: Silvina Moschini Shares How She Raised Millions in Crowdfunding and Catapulted Her Company in the Midst of COVID
|Episode 33: Cortney Woodruff and Tez Bryant Raised Millions and Created Be-Great.TV Which Provides Educational Content from Black Innovators & Leaders
|Episode 32: From Fiverr to Putting 5 On It, Chris Lane is the CMO of Airfield Supply Co the Largest Single-Site Dispensary In The Country. Hear How They're Thriving in This COVID Economy And Using Teslas To Support Customers
|Episode 31: Alex Rowland Sold a Company And Is Now the Co-founder And CEO of NewTropic, A Cannabis Manufacturer. Here How He Used His Advertising Experience To Disrupt The Market
|Episode 30: Baywatch to Bottom and Back Up Again. Jeremy Jackson Shares His Story of How He Used Obstacles to Create Opportunities.
|Episode 29: Rick Mirza Is Powering the Cannabis Industry By Creating The Manufacturing Arm that Drives It
|Episode 28: Ryan Rafols Had 2 Successful Exits & Now Focuses His Time On Teaching Entrepreneurs How To Raise Millions Thru His Accelerator Newchip
|Episode 27: Athan Slotkin Has Taught 700+ CEOs & Founders How To Be Master Strategists. Here Are His Keys.
|Episode 26: Ratna Singh Successfully Exited 2 Companies Before She Decided to Disrupt Fitness Using AI with CAR.O.L (Her Current Startup)
|Episode 25: David Phillips and Luca Zambello, the cofounders of Jurny Bootstrapped From $0-2.3M And Just Raised $2.75M
|Episode 24: How Muneeb Mushtaq, CEO of AIRZAI built and scaled a new line of products called Airzai Care to save his 8-figure tech venture during pandemic
|Episode 23: AJ Bruno Sold TrendKite for $225m. Now, He's Back With A New Company Called QuotaPath That Recently Received $5m Investment
|Episode 22: How Anthony Zhang Sold 2 Previous Companies & Scaling His Current Company, VinoVest
|Episode 21: Founder JD and Black Buffalo Just Raised $9.75m And Are Disrupting The Tobaccoless Dip Industry
|Episode 20: From Investing with Twitters' Ev Williams to Running a Successful Skincare Startup
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.