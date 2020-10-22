From Building Bombs to Capturing Seascapes, Jason Matias Shares His Journey to the Art of Selling Art
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jason Matias, a speaker, an artist and the entrepreneur behind The Art of Selling Art. The author of NakedThoughts, Jason is a veteran who started...
Episode 47:
Taylor Shupe Co-Founded Stance and Disrupted The Sock Industry. He's Now Teamed Up with Rob Dyrdek to Bring Laughter And Levity to Current Circumstances through Spotlighting Local Artists & Offering the Gift of ‘Boos’
Welcome to The Playbook, hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author and keynote speaker David Meltzer. On the podcast you’ll find a mix of interviews, Q&A, , fireside chats, keynotes and exclusive conversations with the most influential CEO’s, sports icons, and successful entrepreneurs who share their personal and professional play-by-play of the “what”, “why”, and “how” to achieve anything you set your mind to.
How Success Happens with Robert Tuchman features some of today's brightest entrepreneurial minds talking about overcoming challenges and using them as learning experiences to create success. Tuchman a successful entrepreneur helps listeners to understand that challenges they face in business can ultimately become their successes just like the extraordinary guests of HSH.
Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Brian Wright & Desmond Attmore bring Brooklyn & Queens to Atlanta by way of 6 Degrees, their Creative Marketing Agency
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Brian Wright and Desmond Attmore. Morehouse College graduates and Founders of Six Degrees, an Atlanta-based full-service creative marketing agency...
Eat, Sleep, Breath Investment & Digital Acquisition with Blake Hutchison of Flippa
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Blake Hutchison, CEO at Flippa. Blake is overseeing the rise of acquisition entrepreneurship on the largest platform globally to buy and sell sites,...
From Building Bombs to Capturing Seascapes, Jason Matias Shares His Journey to the Art of Selling Art
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jason Matias, a speaker, an artist and the entrepreneur behind The Art of Selling Art. The author of NakedThoughts, Jason is a veteran who started...
From Israeli Defense Forces to Applitools, Provider of Next Gen Test Automation Platform, Gil Sever Tells His Story of Serial Entrepreneurship
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Gil Sever, a serial entrepreneur who is driven to solving technical problems with innovative solutions that didn’t previously exist. Prior to...
From Prison to PPP Loans, Troy Parker Employs 125 Workers & Ensured They Were Paid in Partnership with Senator Rob Portman
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Troy Parker, an entrepreneur and a returning citizen. After incarceration, he built Innovative Labor and Cleaning Services, employing 125 individuals,...
Tasked with Making Cincinnati the #1 Startup & Entrepreneurial Hub in the Midwest, Pete Blackshaw is CEO of Cintrifuse, a Startup Incubator
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Pete Blackshaw, CEO of Cintrifuse, a syndicate “fund of funds” and startup incubator created by P&G, Kroger, Western & Southern and other...
Dmitry Dragilev Scaled JustReachOut.io To Over $350k ARR Without a Working Smart Phone. Hear His Life Philosophies
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Dmitry Dragilev, CEO and founder of , a SaaS tool that helps you pitch journalists to be featured in the press without an expensive PR firm. He...
On a Mission to Make the Perfect Marshmallow, Michael Tierney Landed Forbes 30 Under 30 with Stuffed Puffs & His Brand Mikey’s
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Michael Tierney, Founder and CEO of two innovative food brands, Mikey’s and Stuffed Puffs. Mikey’s is a company dedicated to delivering wholesome...
Sam Gong Is The Entrepreneur Disrupting The Battery Space And Making The World A More Efficient Place
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. I'm your host, Andrew Medal. Today's guest is Samuel Gong. His first patent in wireless energy transmission was filed in 2010 and he later founded a successful business around the patent. He then...
Kelly Dooley’s Jump from High-Fashion Activewear to Cannabis Distributor & Manufacturer
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Kelly Dooley, CEO and owner of Kanna Kingdom, a licensed cannabis distributor and manufacturer. Leveraging all that she learned about supply chain...
Scott Bartnick Bootstrapped to Six Figures Per Month In Under 6 Months. Here Are His Tips
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Scott Bartnick who is the co-founder of Otter PR. A serial entrepreneur and published author, Scott works with large corporations, creating new sales...
3x Serial Entrepreneur Nicolas Vandenberghe Bootstrapped Inbound Revenue Acceleration Leader Chili Piper Past $2M ARR Before Raising $18M VC
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Nicolas Vandenberghe, CEO and co-founder of Chili Piper, the leader in Inbound Revenue Acceleration. With his wife Alina, Nicolas built up his...
Suiting Expert & Influencer Aleks Musika Dressed Celebrities & Can Now Dress You with His Namesake Brand MUSIKA
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Aleks Musika, a suiting expert who started his career working with Tom Ford suiting in Miami. Launching his namesake luxury menswear label MUSIKA,...
David Lahav Built His Locksmith Company to $3m ARR By Acquiring Other Companies. Check Out His Tips For Growth and How He Finances His Acquisitions
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is David Lahav, an investor and entrepreneur who started and acquired multiple 7 figure service businesses. In his companies, David has a strong focus on...
“Chief Joy Officer” Shani Godwin is a Talented Communicator on a Mission to Save 5,000 Businesses
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Shani Godwin, President and CEO of Communique USA Inc, which provides marketing staffing support, creative services, and HR communications solutions...
Jason Lee Makes Big Money Trading Options & Can Teach You How
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jason Lee, founder and CEO of OptionsSwing, one of the fastest growing educational options trading companies. They teach people how to invest in the...
14-year-old Rylie Maeder & Dr. Jonathan Vaught Join Forces to Bring Medicinal Cannabis to Families with Young Children
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Rylie Maeder and Dr. Jonathan Vaught. 14-year-old Rylie is the founder of Rylie’s Smile Foundation, which educates families about medicinal...
Ross Thompson Built His Six-Figure Per Month Startup By Leveraging The Pandemic. Hear How He Did It
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Ross Thompson, CEO and founder of COVAC Global, the first COVID travel company. Offering a membership program for U.S. business and leisure travelers,...
Teddy Heidt’s Creative Agency The Gauge Collective's Clients Survive & Thrive Pandemic via Online Fun From Mixology to Live Music
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Teddy Heidt, Founder & CEO of Chicago-based creative agency The Gauge Collective. Helping his clients pivot to virtual events and experiences like...
From Baywatch to Bottom and Back Up Again. Jeremy Jackson Shares His Story of How He Used Obstacles to Create Opportunities
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jeremy Jackson. Former ‘Baywatch’ star Jeremy Jackson appeared in 159 episodes of Baywatch, more than any other actor apart from David Hasselhoff,...
Taylor Shupe Co-Founded Stance and Disrupted The Sock Industry. He's Now Teamed Up with Rob Dyrdek to Bring Laughter And Levity to Current Circumstances through Spotlighting Local Artists & Offering the Gift of ‘Boos’
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Taylor Shupe, co-founder of BooSocki, the first of its kind sock brand bringing local artists to the forefront while offering customers the chance to...
Marketing Specialist Josh Meah Shares His 5 Tips for to Keep Businesses Afloat Amid the Pandemic -All Through Marketing
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Josh Meah, founder and CEO of . A marketing specialist who designs and implements custom marketing campaigns in more than two dozen industries,...
Gavin Collier & Jordan Erskine Are The Dynamic Duo Behind Dynamic Blending Global Cosmetic Manufacturer Serving Clients from Mom & Pops to Fortune 500s And Doing Nine Figures
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Gavin Collier and Jordan Erskine of Dynamic Blending, the global cosmetic company catering to each company through manufacturing. With Gavin’s...
Andrea Albright Has Published Over 25 Books And Is Considered By The Industry As The 'Thought Leader Publisher.' Hear Her Tips & Tactics To Success
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. Today’s guest is Andrea Albright. Andrea is a renowned entrepreneur and publishing thought leader. She is the Founder and CEO of Beverly Hills Publishing, where she helps authors publish books...
Julia Lytle Went From Agency Employee To Successful Founder And Shares All Of Her Tips, Tactics and PR Secrets
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. Today’s guest is Julia Lytle, who is a self-proclaimed brand catalyst. Julia’s love for socializing long ago developed into a passion for connecting people and brands with symbiotic goals. Since...
Samii Ryan’s Music Festival Accessories & Clothing Landed Her Brand in Nordstrom’s
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Samii Ryan, an influencer and entrepreneur, who grew her accessories and custom clothing brand from 35 retail stores to more than 650 in six months in...
Johnny Casali's Incredible Full Circle Journey From Prison to Willie Nelson
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Johnny Casali, 60, grew up on Huckleberry Hill Farms, the Humboldt County cannabis farm where today he grows 5,000 square feet — about 2,000 plants...
Ambitious Tips Of How Mo Amin Has Built His Multi-Million Dollar Company From The Ground Up
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Mo Amin. Mo is the founder of Exclusive Calls. He's happily married, a serial entrepreneur, and living in Orange County in the beautiful state of...
Andrew and His Brother Created a $20m/Year eLearning Business. But, His Why, Are Nine Other Important Reasons You Want To Hear!
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Andrew Scivally is CEO of eLearning Brothers. He helps companies create engaging, interactive, and inspiring eLearning content. Prior to eLearning...
Stacy Kirk is the Founder of Two Tech Companies And Empowers People To Live Their Best Lives Through Technology
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Stacy Kirk. Stacy is the Founder and CEO of two companies - QualityWorks Consulting Group and Posture. QualityWorks provides social impact web and...
From Building Bombs to Capturing Seascapes, Jason Matias Shares His Journey to the Art of Selling Art
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jason Matias, a speaker, an artist and the entrepreneur behind The Art of Selling Art. The author of NakedThoughts, Jason is a veteran who started...