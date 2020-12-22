Oren Schneider is the CEO of Circa Leading The World In Pre-Owned High-End Jewelry Through Advanced Tech
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. Today's guest is Oren Schneider. He is the CEO of CIRCA, the leading global buyer of pre-owned high-end jewelry and watches. He also co-founded Adama Partners, an operational venture firm focused on...
Knowledgehook Cofounders Travis Ratnam and Qamar Qureshi Raised £13.5m And Won Google's Game Changer Award To Disrupt Traditional Education
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. Today's guests are Knowledgehook's cofounders, Travis Ratnam and Qamar Qureshi. Knowledgehook, is a leading educational technology company, that empowers hundreds of thousands of teachers and...
Andrew Nehlig Is The Founder of Sauna House. They Use Cold Therapy And Breathwork To Make Wellness Accessible To Everyone
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Andrew L. Nehlig, the founder of Sauna House. He is an entrepreneur who is focused on increasing the mental and physical well-being of humans through sauna, cold therapy, breathwork,...
Alex Pollak Shifted His Business ParaDocs To Help COVID Testing During The Pandemic
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Alex Pollak. He is the CEO and President of ParaDocs Worldwide Inc a global medical company that provides on-site medical services for events and venues. Most recently ParaDocs has...
Anna Banicevic Starts Zizoo, The Leading Bioat Holiday Platform, Quickly Growing to Over 35,000 Boats In Over 500 Destinations Worldwide
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Anna Banicevic. Anna Banicevic is the CEO and Co-Founder of Zizoo, the leading boat holiday platform, offering over 35,000 boats across more than 500 destinations worldwide.Anna...
Danelle Delgado Is Helping People To Achieve Their Most Significant Potential Of Monetary Equivalent By Teaching New Entrepreneurs Her Experiences Through Her Company Life Intended
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Danelle Delgado is an entrepreneur and focused on developing exceptional entrepreneurs. As the owner of Life Intended, which delivers world-class training designed to...
Trinny Woodall Creates the Disruptive Beauty Brand Trinny London After A Tremendous Career As An Elite Fashion Advisor and New York Bestseller Author
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Trinny Woodall, founder and CEO of the disruptive beauty brand Trinny London has had a successful twenty-year career in the media. She established herself as a fashion...
Justin Abrams Aims to Reinvent The Real Estate Industry With Tried and Proven Disruption Of The Normal Business Flow
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Today’s guest is Justin Abrams! Justin Abrams is all at once the CEO of FlagshipRTL vying to reinvent retail by bridging luxury brands with commercial real estate...
After Raising Over $6m Heather Terenzio Aims To Disrupt The Hiring Process By Snowballing The Way Tech Talent Is Sourced
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Heather Terenzio is the founder and CEO of Techtonic, the premier partner for custom software development that changes how tech talent is sourced, trained, and hired....
Silvina Moschini Just Hit Unicorn Status With Her $1B+ Valuation (Recap Episode)
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Silvina Moschini is the Co-founder & President of Transparent Business as well as the Founder & CEO of SheWorks! An award-winning serial entrepreneur,...
After Raising Over $140m, Alexi Robichaux Seeks to Create a Platform That Readily Has Any Psychological Coach You Would Ever Need
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Alexi is the co-founder and CEO of BetterUp, the first leadership development platform to connect coaching to sustainable behavior change. Recognized as a leadership and...
Michael Stausholm Creates Wholesome Sustainability Through The Sprout Pencil and Spoon, Which You Can Plant After Use To Grow A New Plant
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Today’s guest is Michael Stausholm. Michael Stausholm is the founder of Sprout. Since the company was founded in 2013, Sprout has sold more than 25 million plantable...
12-Year-Old Inventor Ayaan Naqvi Creates a Simple Yet Efficient Solution To Pets Breaking Your Christmas Ornaments
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Today’s guest is Ayaan Naqvi. Ayaan is a 12-year-old kid-entrepreneur born and raised in Shelton, CT. Ayaan and his family are known for being the local family who...
Tommy Alastra and Hugo McDonaugh Balances Each Other Out To Create Cryptograph, Utilizing Digital Scarcity Like Never Before
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Today’s guests are Tommy Alastra and Hugo McDonaugh. Tommy Alastra is a producer and actor, known for The Iceman (2012), Dallas in Wonderland, and Jackals (2017)....
Nick Graham Helped To Launch and Build Hotwire and After 20 Years They're More Excited For The Future Than Ever Before!
Today's sponsor is Green Chef(). Go to and use code action80 to get $80 off including free shipping! Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition. Today's guest is Nick Graham, travel expert and head of online travel site Hotwire. As...
How Eve Goldberg Turned Tragedy Into Triumph. Hear About Her BIGVISION
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Eve Goldberg. She's an amazing entrepreneur with a huge heart. Eve founded BIGVISION in January 2015, a year after her 23-year-old son, Isaac, passed from an accidental drug overdose....
Ross Gordon Is A Serial Entrepreneur And Avid Angler Who's Life Purpose Is To Be “Rescuing People From The Indoors"
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Ross Gordon. Ross is the CEO of Catch Co, a company selling products and experiences for the modern angler. Ross turned his hobby into a lifelong dream, and the company is very keen...
CR Celona Uses His Faith In The Power Of Human Beings To Help People Start Their Own Movements For Giving Back To Society
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Today’s guest is CR Celona. Celona is the Founder/CEO of CLUSTER, a new on-demand social impact platform. It empowers Millennials and Gen Z to create, share, and...
Lorna Johnson Undergoes a Profound Awakening In The Middle Of Her 15 Year Corporate Career and Quits To Pursuit Her Path Of Enlightenment Finding Happiness, Success and So Much More
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Phillip Lanos. Today’s guest is Lorna Johnson! Lorna Johnson is a spiritual teacher, genius alchemist, transformational coach and author. She teaches SuperConscious Awakening. Lorna...
Moira Taylor and Raynae Taylor Are Moving Mountains for Home Owners To Find Them The Home Of Their Dreams
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Philip Lanos. Let’s get to it! Today’s guests are Moira and Raynae Taylor. Mother-daughter team Moira and Raynae Taylor are the Owners of Taylor Made Realty based in Atlanta and...
Donna Giraud Creates And Tells Stories Through Her Artwork Which She Uses To Inspire People To Be Better People
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Donna Giraud. Donna Giraud is one of Vancouver's most sought-after abstract artists. She strives to tell stories through texture where the...
Christoph Bertsch Transforms Health And Nutrition With Vejo, A Pod-Based Nutrition Delivery System, The First of its Kind
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Christoph Bertsch. Christoph Bertsch founded Vejo in 2015 after going through a personal journey to improve his health. Through building Vejo,...
Jonah Allen Explores The Symbiotic Relationship Between Water And Light To Bring Clients Beautiful Photographic Images
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Jonah Allen is a photographic artist based in Northwest Florida who focuses on the relationship between water and light. Jonah's artwork is collected around the USA, and...
How Laura Cole and Todd Renard are turning digital marketing for small business on its head
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guests are Laura Cole and Todd Renard. Laura Cole is passionate about helping businesses connect with their customers. As Vice President of Marketing for...
Angie Tebbe Storms The Wellness Industry With Her Holistic Evidence-Based Wellness Products Starting a Cult Movement for Healthier Products for Humans Everywhere
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Angie Tebbe. Angie Tebbe is the Co-Founder of Rae Wellness, a cult-favorite collection of affordable, evidence-based wellness products. Since its...
Jay Ives Teaches Business Owners How to Adapt and Evolve Their Marketing Strategies to Better Serve Their Consumers and The Communities of the World
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Jay Ives. Jay Ives is the founder of Jives Media. Jay lives at the crossroads of storytelling, design, data, and tech. As a lifecycle marketer, his...
Josh Luber Took his Love of Sneakers and Turned it Into A $1 Billion Business. Now His Love Of Sports Cards Is Fueling His Next Venture
Welcome to another episode of Action & Ambition with your host, Andrew Medal. Today’s guest is Josh Luber. Josh Luber is the co-founder and CEO of the disruptive stock market-modeled online sneaker marketplace, StockX. Within a short timespan,...
