Alp Franko Gives You a Ghost Kitchen and Virtual Restaurant with The Local Culinary
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we are thrilled to be chatting with Alp Franko, a successful European restaurant veteran and entrepreneurial visionary. Alp started his career as a commodity trader in the fine chemical and...
Episode 147: Ash Souza Reboots Beauty Brand Crabtree & Evelyn: Adventure, Passion & Authenticity
Episode 146: Alp Franko Gives You a Ghost Kitchen and Virtual Restaurant with The Local Culinary
Episode 145: Alison Crosthwait Evolves You Beyond Your Accomplishments: Uncover Your Greatest Potential And Mission
Episode 144: Alex John Maintains Manhood: Dick Print’s Creating Premium High Performance Clothing for Men
Episode 143: Alejandro Cabrera Disrupts the $40B Archaic Traditional Extended Car Warranty Market To Benefit Consumers
Episode 142: Bam Azizi Is Arming Stock Market Investors With Disruptive Technology
Episode 141: Dennis Cunningham Launched the $25m Dollar Cocktail Giveaway
Episode 140: Howard Panes, CEO/Founder of Stealth. Stealth Works 29 Muscle Groups While playing Video Games
Episode 139: Darren Rude Is The CEO of Youtheory And Is Outmaneuvering His Competitors In The Supplement Space
Episode 138: Angus Taylor Takes Infused To Ultimate Highs
Episode 137: Mikey Steinmetz Founds Flow Kana, California’s Largest Distributor of Sun Grown Cannabis And Aims To Transform Cannabis Into The World’s First Fully Sustainable Agricultural Product Armed with $100m+ Investment
Episode 136: Berkley Gamble is the Founder of Past Life: The Collective A Sustainable Clothing Brand Focused On People and The Planet Before Profit
Episode 135: Dr. Adam Rubinstein, The Award-Winning Plastic Surgeon Advocates For Patient Protection And Right To Ethical And Efficient Surgery
Episode 134: Paul Adrian is the CEO of Mojo Skin & Haircare and is Disrupting The Men's Grooming Space
Episode 133: Renowned Chinese-American Chef Ming Tsai Found Ming’s Bings A Vegan, Gluten-Free, Food Allergen Friendly Superfood To Help Sustain The Earth By Getting More People To Go Plant Based
Episode 132: Calvin Coyles Is The Founder Of WILD success - He Helps People Live Life On Their Terms
Episode 131: Knowledgehook Cofounders Travis Ratnam and Qamar Qureshi Raised £13.5m And Won Google's Game Changer Award To Disrupt Traditional Education
Episode 130: Oren Schneider is the CEO of Circa Leading The World In Pre-Owned High-End Jewelry Through Advanced Tech
Episode 129: Andrew Nehlig Is The Founder of Sauna House. They Use Cold Therapy And Breathwork To Make Wellness Accessible To Everyone
Episode 128: Alex Pollak Shifted His Business ParaDocs To Help COVID Testing During The Pandemic
Episode 127: Anna Banicevic Starts Zizoo, The Leading Bioat Holiday Platform, Quickly Growing to Over 35,000 Boats In Over 500 Destinations Worldwide
Episode 126: Danelle Delgado Is Helping People To Achieve Their Most Significant Potential Of Monetary Equivalent By Teaching New Entrepreneurs Her Experiences Through Her Company Life Intended
Episode 125: Trinny Woodall Creates the Disruptive Beauty Brand Trinny London After A Tremendous Career As An Elite Fashion Advisor and New York Bestseller Author
Episode 124: Justin Abrams Aims to Reinvent The Real Estate Industry With Tried and Proven Disruption Of The Normal Business Flow
Episode 123: After Raising Over $6m Heather Terenzio Aims To Disrupt The Hiring Process By Snowballing The Way Tech Talent Is Sourced
Episode 122: Silvina Moschini Just Hit Unicorn Status With Her $1B+ Valuation (Recap Episode)
Episode 121: After Raising Over $140m, Alexi Robichaux Seeks to Create a Platform That Readily Has Any Psychological Coach You Would Ever Need
Episode 120: Michael Stausholm Creates Wholesome Sustainability Through The Sprout Pencil and Spoon, Which You Can Plant After Use To Grow A New Plant
Episode 119: 12-Year-Old Inventor Ayaan Naqvi Creates a Simple Yet Efficient Solution To Pets Breaking Your Christmas Ornaments
Episode 118: Tommy Alastra and Hugo McDonaugh Balances Each Other Out To Create Cryptograph, Utilizing Digital Scarcity Like Never Before

