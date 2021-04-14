Ed Smith is a Coach and Bestselling Author Enjoying His Second Life
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition Podcast. Today we have Ed Smith, who is in the coaching industry and continues to transform lives. He is an Amazon Best Selling Author who has written 2 books and 24 online courses in a range of...
Seth Besmertnik is Passionate About Growing Companies
Seth Besmertnik is the CEO of Conductor, the world’s leading organic marketing platform and nationally recognized as the best place to work. Seth leads a brilliant and humble group of incredible people at Conductor. Their goal is to turn marketing...
Billy Carson Reveals the Secrets of Space and Music
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Billy Carson, the bestselling author of "The Compendium of The Emerald Tablets." Carson is also an expert host on Gaia's latest original web series Deep Space. The series delves into...
Devpal Gupta Minimizes Real Estate Risk and Reduces Costs
Devpal Gupta is an Executive Director of Cushman & Wakefield. Specializing in Tenant Representation, he is responsible for servicing local clients and national accounts. Dev possesses extensive experience with managing and implementing...
Sondre Rasch Helps Teams of Freelancers Create Design Projects for Enterprise Companies
Sondre Rasch is the Co-Founder and CEO of SafetyWing, a fast-growing insurance company for remote workers and nomads. He was formerly the Co-Founder of Superslide, which is a platform helping teams of freelance designers complete design projects for...
Dave Meltzer Is On A Mission To Inspire Billions Of People
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. What do you call a person who seems to know it all and do it all? Superhero? Jack of all trades? Or perhaps he/she come to that point due to pure diligence and passion? If there is someone who had...
Seth Rubenstein Makes Preventative Medical Care Accessible
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined by Seth Rubenstein, Executive Director U.S. & Canada at Multimedia Care. Seth is enthusiastic about the business, collaboration, leadership, and technology-powered empowerment. In an...
Kendall Long Provides Happiness and Interaction Through Social Media
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Kendall Long, an experienced social media manager, and COO at Empress Flora. Kendall studied a BS in social science from the University of Oregon Empress Flora sells gift boxes,...
Khaled Kteily Changes the Fertility and Family Planning Status Quo
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. What are your views on family planning? When is the right time to debunk myths and misconceptions of family planning and fertility? Family planning is heavily promoted in lower economic countries for...
Dana Kay Raised An ADHD Son and Has a Mission to Help You
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Dana Kay, founder of Our Road to Thrive and the creator of the ADHD Thrive Method 4 Kids program. She’s also a Board-Certified Holistic Health Practitioner. Dana has a son with ADHD...
Jeff Roth Gets Leaders to Identify Lucrative Opportunities
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition Podcast. Today we have Jeff Roth with us who is a Government Agency Expert, he helps organizational leaders identify opportunities to become high-performance engines. He is also the author of Amazon...
Kimberly Morgan Improves Your Financial Health and Well-Being
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Are you tired of seeing bank fees? When the person or company you trust hides something from you, it is not for own your good, but their self-interest. That’s why Kimberly Morgan leads AHEAD...
David Nour Builds Strategic Relationships That Change Lives
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest will be David Nour, he is a senior leadership/board advisor, an educator, executive coach and wrote eleven books including his latest one Curve Benders. He is internationally...
Kerri Garbis Trains Executives in Emotional Intelligence, Presenting, and Storytelling
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition Podcast. Today’s guest is Kerri Garbis, the founder and CEO of Ovation. Kerri has trained hundreds of executives internationally on presentation skills, storytelling for business, etiquette, and...
Max Dilendorf is a Top Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Lawyer
Max Dilendorf is the Founder & CEO of AlgoCap, an AI-driven real estate brokerage platform, and the managing Partner at Dilendorf Law Firm PLLC. His practice is focused primarily on digital assets, cryptocurrency, and technologies that drive...
David Jones Has a Lifelong Passion for Curing Diseases
David Jones is the Director of The Human Health Initiative. He is an entrepreneur and software developer with a lifelong passion for curing diseases. His groundbreaking research suggested that using smaller doses of COVID-19 vaccines could save nearly...
Michael Brian Is An Inspirational Author, Icon, and Hero
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition Podcast. Today we have Michael Brian as our guest. He is a best selling author, a speaker, philanthropist and an award winning entrepreneur and podcaster. He has been called as an inspirational icon...
Julianna Carella Pioneers The Psychedelic Space
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. What can you do to always be a step ahead of your competitors? The psychedelic space is one of the few gray areas of the market, with some countries supporting it while others do not. However, a...
Claire Coder Provides Menstrual Care to Everyone
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Claire Coder, Founder, and CEO of Aunt Flow. She dropped out of college to start her business that now collaborates with Google, Princeton University, and Zappos to create...
Kim Constable Is Passionate About Motherhood and the CEO's Journey
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Kim Constable, a yoga teacher, and a competitive physique athlete. She graduated with a major in Business and started her career in sales and marketing. Kim began her company in the...
Carl Daikeler Helps People Achieve Their Financial, Life, and Health Goals
Welcome to another exciting episode of the Action and Ambition podcast. Carl Daikeler is co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Beachbody, LLC. His focus is to help people achieve their goals and lead healthy, fulfilling lives. His...
Andrew Gilboy Makes Getting Paid Easy with His Global Bank Debit Network
Andrew Gilboy is the General Manager of GoCardless, North America, a global Fin-tech specializing in recurring payments. Andrew works with North American Organizations to enable them to collect recurring payments worldwide. They have created a global...
Tevan Asaturi Builds Relationships and Creates Opportunities
Mr. Asaturi is the founder of Asaturi - Elite Financial Consulting. He is an expert in finance, building relationships, identifying potential value, creating opportunities, and delivering tailored recommendations for individuals and businesses to...
Rick Hammell Provides Revolutionary Solutions To Companies For Global Expansion via ELEMENTS
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. How do you see your business in a couple of years? Business expansion and market domination is the biggest dream of any small entrepreneurs to fulfill that American dream. But how can that dream be...
Andrew Ryan Funds Startups with Newchip Accelerator
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Do you have revolutionary or innovative ideas that would shake the market, change people’s lives but have no avenue to start things off? An idea will stay as an idea until it can be made to...
Emily Ketchen Is Committed to Diversity & Inclusion
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Emily Ketchen, chief marketing officer and VP of PC and smart devices division over at Lenovo. Since 1996, she has been specializing in technology marketing and responsible for...
Jon Bier is an Investment Opportunity Ninja
Welcome back to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Jon Bier is a 15+ year Marketing and Public Relations Veteran in the game. He is the CEO and Founder of Jack Taylor PR, a Boutique Communications Agency specializing in wellness with...
Everett Harper Perfects Your Customer Service Experience
Welcome to another episode of the Action and Ambition Podcast. Today we have a great guest, Everett Harper, the CEO and co-founder of Truss. He is an expert in customer development, combining behavior research and ethnography to define winning...
Christian Weibell (we’-bull) is the “Inside” Entrepreneur behind the Rockstar Learning Platform
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we’ve invited Christian Weibell (we’-bull) on the show. Christian is Chief Product Officer at eLearning Brothers, a learning technology products company based in American Fork, Utah. ...
Amy Porterfield Develop And Shares Skills Through Digital Courses
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Do you want to develop your skills during the pandemic? Or do you want to make money from your well-developed skills? Make use of your skills or learn how to be skillful of something—that's all made...
