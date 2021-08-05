



Action and Ambition

Episode 345: Simon Sear reflects on 25 years working with leaders of some of the world’s biggest companies. He talks leadership, disruption and transformation at the heart of business

Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we chat with Simons Sear, CEO of Studio 44, who shares his insights into leadership, transformation and what businesses need to do to prepare for a decade of high growth….