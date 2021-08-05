Jake and Jordyn Pollack are a Father and sons business dedicated to premium Cannabis products and raising awareness of LGBTQ. Bootstrapping the entire business the three have their sights set on quality control of their product while making efforts to...
Hosted by Yelp’s Small Business Expert, Emily Washcovick, Behind the Review features conversations with reviewers and business owners about their experiences—whether it was one star or five stars—giving listeners behind-the-scenes insights into what was really going on.
Habits & Hustle is a podcast that uncovers the rituals, unspoken habits, and mindsets of extraordinary people. Our team then synthesizes that information for listeners to take ACTION with free, fillable PDFs.
Problem Solvers with Jason Feifer features business owners and CEOs who went through a crippling business problem and came out the other side bigger and stronger. Feifer, Entrepreneur’s Editor in Chief, pulls these stories out so other businesses can avoid the same crippling problems.
Hear the dynamic voices behind our featured podcasts. Our hosts interview experts in the field, founders who solved real problems in their businesses, sports icons that translated their success on the field into serial business achievements, and influencers that help us understand what makes excellence possible.
Ziggys naturals vision is a family business
Episode 345: Simon Sear reflects on 25 years working with leaders of some of the world’s biggest companies. He talks leadership, disruption and transformation at the heart of business
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we chat with Simons Sear, CEO of Studio 44, who shares his insights into leadership, transformation and what businesses need to do to prepare for a decade of high growth….
Patrick Frank Redefines the Patient Care Experience
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we are thrilled to be chatting with Patrick Frank, the co-founder and COO of PatientPartner, the first platform to empower and educate medical patients by providing personalized...
Chris Cicchinelli Tells Compelling Stories
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. How do you connect to a stranger? Are you one of the people with a peaceful aura or those who are timid and shy? Connecting with someone you do not know is exceptionally challenging. Without...
Robert Garland Protects Against Fraudulent Fundraising Campaigns
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Do the funds from fundraising campaigns actually go to the beneficiaries? How can you prevent yourself from supporting these fraudulent campaigns and help those who, genuinely, are in need?...
Noah Nordheimer Fights Addiction
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. What is the root cause of addiction? Why do people find it hard to steer themselves away from succumbing to addiction? Addiction destroyed many families, people, and dreams. It’s the reason why...
Tim Miller and Erandi De Silva Make Life Saving Gene Therapy Accessible
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today we have Tim Miller and Erandi De Silva with us, Tim spent the last 20 years focusing on the gene therapy industry as an avid patient-centric drug developer and entrepreneur. Tim is the...
Jeanniey Walden is a Master of Television, Attention, and Marketing
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we have Jeanniey Walden with us. She is a nationally-acclaimed and award-winning business expert, she is also a great author, mentor and currently the Chief Innovation and...
Elie Katz Helps Retailers Survive and Thrive
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We catch up with Elie Katz, founder, president, and CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRS). The NRS point of sale network and NRS Pay credit card processing ecosystem to serve approximately 15,000...
Steve Denton Shares the Secrets Behind Artificial Intelligence and Wildly Successful Entrepreneurship
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode we have an awesome guest who is a serial entrepreneur. He is Steve Denton, he had 3 successful exits and a history of building great organizations. Steve was not just the...
Ori Keren Shares His Process for Scalable Onboarding
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Ori Keren, CEO, and co-founder of Linear B. Their mission is to Empower dev teams to continuously improve performance and speed up delivery with Software Delivery Intelligence....
Greg McKee Treats Untreatable Diseases
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's guest is Greg McKee, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer at Tryp Therapeutics. Tryp therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company bringing transformative medicines to diseases with no...
Davis Gaynes New Trading and Investing Ideas
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode, we chat with Davis Gaynes, president at Gatsby. Gatsby is a new retail options trading app that caters to a burgeoning segment of younger traders. It simplifies investing through...
Eric Wilson Grows Companies to New Heights
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. In today’s episode we have Eric Wilson, Eric is a visionary, he helps companies create a strong business development within the elective plastic surgery industry. Eric helps these companies grow and...
Amrita Sethi Bridges Your Knowledge Gap About NFT
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Amrita Sethi, an award-winning multi-media and NFT artist, joins us today. She is a British national who was born and raised in Kenya and has lived and worked in the United Kingdom, Switzerland,...
Alex Frommeyer Revolutionizes Dental Insurance Through Artificial Intelligence
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. How has your dental care insurance got you covered? Health care is crucial in anyone’s life, and you cannot just neglect dental care. If you want to keep that killer smile that enraptured your loved...
Matt Abbott Is A Recruitment Extraordinaire Who Shows Leaders How to Pivot in Times of Crisis
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Why do leaders excel at being a leader? Decisiveness, foresight, intellect, and wisdom are just some of the qualities of an excellent leader. However, the real test comes when they are put into a...
Tim Chrisman Cares Gets People into Space
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today’s guest is Tim Chrisman, Executive Director at Foundation For the Future, author of the book Humanity in Space, and a former Army special operations officer. With passaging the SPACE Act of...
Ana Cruz Gets Relationships to The Next Level
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Are all relationships worth keeping? You can never fault yourself for failing to maintain a relationship. It's a delicate communication process, involving interest and mutual respect of boundaries....
Shantelle Bisson Teaches How to Raise Your Kids Without Losing Your Cool
Shantelle Bison, aka Chantal Craig, is an actress, producer, parenting expert, and regular contributor to Zoomer Magazine. She is also the author of Raising Your Kids Without Losing Your Cool. She owns Shantilly’s Place, a marina in Ontario’s...
Kathy Casey Left Corporate America to Pursue The Green CBD Dream
Kathy Casey had a stint at Proctor & Gamble and was Kellogg’s former executive. She is now PureKana's CEO. After cutting her teeth in Kellogg’s corporate ranks, she recognized that CBD is one of the most promising emerging industries, and now...
Wiktor Warchalowski is on a Mission to Communicate Air Quality
We are here today for another episode of Action and Ambition. For our guest today, we have the CEO and co-founder of Airly Inc., Wiktor Warchalowski. Airly is an organization that creates creative and efficient instruments for calculating air quality....
Sofeya Joseph Believes in Your Power To Achieve Massive Success
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Was there something that you wanted to achieve but got hesitant? Making decisive decisions on situations that matter is the most difficult to handle. It's more than skills; trust and belief factor in...
Mark Julian is a Business Baller Who Teaches Massive Growth Methods
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today's episode features an interview with Mark "MJ" Julian, a business coach, and the founder of Business Baller University. He mentors and teaches pioneers and executives, guiding them to success...
Randi Whitman is a Fitness Expert Who Has Survived Many Hardships
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Randi Whitman, founder, owner, and lead instructor of frog temple Pilates and yoga in Chicago for 21 years. She specializes in levels of fitness including private, semi-private,...
Manish Vakil Revived a Dying Company into An Amazing Rebirth
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Science, technology, engineering, and math express technical proficiency, but how does a child express learning? A child can’t possibly write theories or equations, but if there is anything a child...
Leah Steele Empowers Millions to Repattern Their Wealth Programing
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition Podcast, Today we have Leah Steele who is the CEO of The Leah Steele Brand and host of The Wealth Witch Podcast. She is a holistic wealth strategist and thought leader and the creator of emotional...
Marcello Leone Fights For Cannabis Legalization
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. What are your thoughts on the legalization of cannabis? Why is it more challenging to fight for than alcohol or cigarettes? Cannabis had always been in the gray area of in-demand products, cohesive...
Michael Kelly Brings Banking, Technology, and Life Sciences Together
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. We are joined today by Michael Kelly, Founder of Investment Science. Michael has a ton of experience engaging in banking technologies and changing organizations holistically through individuals,...
Exclusive: Launching NFTs for Authors with Jon Fisher
Publisher Wiley: NYSE (JW.A) is issuing the first author trading card (like a sports trading card) as a nonfungible token (NFT). Heritage is doing the auction in their rare books section. The NFT art is timely including deeply personal perhaps...
