Action and Ambition
Pete Wood Shares His Successful Bitcoin Experience Building a Company to 100 Million Pounds in 4 Years
Welcome to another episode of Action and Ambition. Today, we are thrilled to be chatting with Pete Wood, CEO, and co-founder of CoinBurp.com, the best-rated crypto platform in the United Kingdom. He leads on the general vision and the strategy for the organization. As a veteran of the crypto-monetary arena, His experience saw him build a company, BitBroker, that turned over £100 million within four years. He looked at transferring these skills from BitBroker to build CoinBurp, a platform that addresses issues while trading. CoinBurp strives to keep cryptocurrency stable and easy to use and informs investors on the advantages of cryptocurrencies. You are going to love this episode!